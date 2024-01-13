News
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
2024-01-13 | 00:40
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
The political circles are engrossed in evaluating the "ideas" presented by the American mediator Amos Hochstein to contain the ongoing tension between Hezbollah and Israel on the southern borders. Well-informed sources suggest to "Al-Joumhouria" that he is likely to return to Beirut again soon.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.
Sources familiar with Hochstein's recent visit revealed that the American endeavor to contain the escalation is a preliminary title reflecting the US administration's desire to prevent Lebanon and Israel from sliding into war.
Therefore, there is no existence of a so-called "American solution project." Instead, the ideas presented by the American mediator serve as a basis for building a specific mechanism to contain the escalation. In essence, he is searching for a "missing solution."
According to the sources, Hochstein emphasized Washington's keenness to avoid sliding into war, and he received Lebanese confirmation of adherence to Resolution 1701 and commitment to it without seeking war.
However, reaching a solution is not as easy as some believe, as the Lebanese position advocates for a solution based on Resolution 1701, implying the full implementation of the resolution, Israeli withdrawal from disputed points on the borders, including the "B1" point, the northern part of the town of Ghajar, reaching the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills.
In contrast, the proposals discussed by Hochstein exclude the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills. Israel's agreement to discuss the Shebaa Farms and hills has not been mentioned explicitly or implicitly.
In addition, the sources stated that Hochstein avoided addressing the Israeli demand to withdraw Hezbollah members from the northern borders to ensure the security of Israeli settlements. However, he insisted that the priority is to reduce or halt what he described as warlike activities, avoiding the opening of a new war front.
The issue of Hezbollah's withdrawal from the northern borders may be left for future discussions without linking it to the genocidal war that Israel is waging in the Gaza Strip.
"Al-Joumhouria" questioned a senior official about the results of the talks with Hochstein. The official said, "He spoke with us in general terms; his tone was calm, and he expressed noticeable enthusiasm for the success of his mission between Lebanon and Israel. In his view, there is no interest for anyone in the war."
"Our position was clear regarding the request to reduce or stop the escalation. This request should be directed primarily to Israel, which puts its finger on the trigger of the escalation. Lebanon's position is clear regarding its full readiness to engage in negotiations to implement Resolution 1701 and achieve the goal on which this resolution was based. However, these negotiations should not be under the pressure of continuing aggression but after its cessation in Gaza and Lebanon at the same time," he continued.
In the same context, Lebanese diplomatic sources informed "Al-Joumhouria" that "Hochstein is aware of the sensitivity of his mission. The fundamental knot in the American endeavor, led by Hochstein, lies in the fact that the Lebanese approach to Resolution 1701, which calls for the complete Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territories it occupies, is entirely contradictory to the Israeli approach."
The sources said: "Israel has not committed to this resolution at all but calls for its application according to its interests. This implies imposing arrangements on the Lebanese side, compelling Hezbollah to withdraw to the north of the Litani River, which Lebanon rejects, and Hezbollah considers impossible."
"Moreover, Hezbollah, through its Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, explicitly spoke in his recent speech about what he termed a "historic opportunity for the complete liberation of all our territories and setting an equation that prevents the enemy from violating our sovereignty." However, he emphasized that any discussions of this nature would only take place after the end of the war in Gaza," the sources added.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Amos Hochstein
Hezbollah
Israel
Lebanon
Resolution 1701
Shebaa Farms
Kfarchouba Hills
United States
Border
Gaza
Escalation
