From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence

The various levels of political activity, locally and internationally, concerning Lebanon are still closely tied to what is happening in Palestine.On the ground, the situation in the south is constantly connected to the ongoing war in Gaza, and politically, the implementation of Resolution 1701 is linked to stopping this war.This stance was officially announced by Prime Minister Najib Mikati after being informed by the US envoy Amos Hochstein, while the war on Gaza continues unabated, as Israeli leaders declare every day.However, growing concerns about the possibility of the conflict expanding into a comprehensive war are raised, especially with the developments at the Bab al-Mandab Strait and US and British strikes on Yemen.These developments alone have given the impression that things are heading towards the edge of the danger of a broader war. Israel has begun to pave the way for it with increased threats.The Chief of Staff of its army passed a statement Saturday that could be considered an indicator of Tel Aviv's intention, saying, "Southern Lebanon has become a combat zone," while Israeli Channel 13 announced that "the Israeli army has begun preemptive operations in southern Lebanon."The movement of European and American envoys and representatives of the United Nations towards Lebanon "to offer advice" not to give Israel any pretext for war and to work on implementing Resolution 1701 raises concerns due to its intensity and the pressure it implies.In this context, sources following diplomatic movements ruled out any progress on implementing Resolution 1701.They stated, "Hochstein's efforts still clash with several fundamental points. Firstly, there is no president capable of providing clear answers regarding the decision."They added: "Secondly, Hezbollah refuses to withdraw eight kilometers north of the Blue Line unless Israel commits to withdrawing the same distance on the opposite side."Affirming, "The third point insisted upon by Hezbollah and rejected by Israel is to stop the war on Gaza, hindering international efforts."The sources considered that "if there were encouraging signs for the implementation of Resolution 1701, Hochstein should have returned to Israel to convey Lebanese answers, rather than returning to his country, waiting for new developments to help the success of his initiative."These concerns were expressed by MP Bilal Houshaymi, who told Al Anbaa, "We, as Lebanese, have become on the brink of a comprehensive war," hoping that Hezbollah "remains rational and that Iran respects the Lebanese situation, which cannot bear slipping into war."He added, "We saw what Israel did to Lebanon in the 2006 war, and the best example is what Netanyahu is doing today in Gaza with American, English, and French support.""If we looked at things realistically, we would see that Netanyahu has nothing to lose because his political future is over, and he only gains in war, while Lebanon is left alone."Houshaymi believed that "the country is without a president, and the absence of a head of state is a fundamental problem. Instead of having a unified opinion, our ideas have become scattered. The primary effort should focus on electing a president to avoid staying on the 'sidelines.'"He considered that "negotiations now are limited to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri negotiating on behalf of Hezbollah, and Prime Minister Najib Mikati heading a caretaker government that is incomplete and unsupportive, not qualified to play the role that Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora played in the 2006 war."Adding, "If our relationship with Arab countries were as good as it was in 2006, the situation would be much easier, and today we urgently need an Arab role. Therefore, returning to the 'Arab embrace' should be our priority."He linked the matter to "electing a president who is equidistant from everyone and restores Lebanon's relations with Arab countries to what they were in the past, or else the situation will remain the same."Therefore, in the face of accelerating developments portending significant risks, there is an increasing need for national consensus on fundamental issues and initiating a responsible political process centered on Lebanon's interests in these circumstances to avert risks.