News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
Press Highlights
2024-01-15 | 00:45
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
Al-Liwaa has learned from informed sources that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take the initiative to revive the Quintet to act on the Lebanese presidential file.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa.
This comes after a period of stagnation mixed with the repercussions of the Israeli war on Gaza, along with the Christmas and New Year holidays, and the preoccupation of Arab and international decision capitals with urgent regional issues.
It is expected that the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, will play an active role in this regard after his return from abroad, and with the arrival of the new American ambassador to Beirut, Lisa Johnson, who will hold her first meeting with Bukhari during this week.
Sources said the first phase of the Quintet's return to activity will be at the level of ambassadors in Lebanon.
A meeting is expected to be held in the presence of the French diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian, who will present the results of his four rounds to Beirut and outline the broad lines for the next phase based on his meetings with official references and political figures.
Informed sources confirmed that there is an agreement among the Quintet parties not to interfere in presidential nominations, not to delve into favoritism or the naming of a specific candidate, or to veto anyone.
Instead, they will confirm the specifications that the future president must possess, as outlined in the tripartite Saudi-American-French statement issued in New York during the previous United Nations session in 2022 and adopted by the Quintet in its subsequent meetings in Paris and Doha.
The most important specifications include having an economic vision to overcome the current crisis, possessing a good reputation, not being involved in corrupt practices, and being impartial towards various political parties.
Additionally, the president should not constitute his arrival in Baabda as a victory for one team and a defeat for another, and he should be able to cooperate with the government and parliament to expedite reform steps and exit the crisis vortex, taking the path of rescue.
These circles considered that international and regional understandings represent an opportunity for the Lebanese to seize to pass the presidential deadline, away from the atmosphere of challenges and disputes that prevailed in previous stages.
This requires everyone to abandon the policy of defiance and reprisals, descend from the tree of selfish and sectarian demands, and return to realism.
They must prioritize the interests of the country and the requirements of rescue above all other considerations and start a wide-ranging consultation process to pave the way for a national consensus to accomplish the presidential elections.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Saudi Arabia
Ambassador
Walid Bukhari
Quintet
Lebanon
President
Elections
Next
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee meeting to discuss Presidential file expected by month's end
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee meeting to discuss Presidential file expected by month's end
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-11
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Lebanon News
2024-01-11
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-14
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
Press Highlights
2024-01-14
From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-13
Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma
Press Highlights
2024-01-13
Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-13
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
2024-01-13
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-26
MP Ghada Ayoub supports Army Commander’s term extension, advocates for Resolution 1701 implemenation
Press Highlights
2023-11-26
MP Ghada Ayoub supports Army Commander’s term extension, advocates for Resolution 1701 implemenation
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: The 'other' team is playing a waiting game
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: The 'other' team is playing a waiting game
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-11
Dispute unfolds: Families of Beirut Fire Brigade victims clash with leadership over commemorative shield
Lebanon News
2024-01-11
Dispute unfolds: Families of Beirut Fire Brigade victims clash with leadership over commemorative shield
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
2
Lebanon News
04:54
Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
Lebanon News
04:54
Maronite Patriarch rejects linking Presidential election to Gaza conflict
3
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
4
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: A hundred days passed and Gaza resists and perseveres
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: A hundred days passed and Gaza resists and perseveres
5
Middle East News
06:04
Israeli media reports: Critical injuries in Galilee after missile launch
Middle East News
06:04
Israeli media reports: Critical injuries in Galilee after missile launch
6
Press Highlights
00:45
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:45
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
7
Lebanon News
04:23
Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front
Lebanon News
04:23
Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council to LBCI: Netanyahu wants to continue the war and is trying to open the northern front
8
Middle East News
05:43
Israeli forces arrest 25 Palestinians, including sisters of assassinated Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri
Middle East News
05:43
Israeli forces arrest 25 Palestinians, including sisters of assassinated Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More