Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
Press Highlights
2024-01-15 | 01:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
Sources indicated to Al-Anbaa a controlled escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, with exchanged messages between the two parties.
This article was originally published in and translated from the online newspaper Al Anbaa.
It is suggested that the Israeli airstrikes on the Iqlim Al-Tuffah followed shortly after Nasrallah's speech, possibly in response to the "high-tone" threat and as a provocation by Israel seeking escalation, evident in its actions.
In an interview with Al-Anbaa, sources recall the "qualitative" infiltration operation carried out by Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya, newly involved in the conflict.
The operation was supposed to be coordinated entirely with Hezbollah, and sources point out that the notable escalation in the south comes after the initial failure of the US envoy Amos Hochstein's efforts to establish calm.
According to observers, the prospects for a lasting calm seem unlikely, as indicated during Nasrallah's speech, where he demanded Israel cease its aggression on Gaza. Afterward, he left room for further developments. Therefore, solutions are postponed until after the end of the war in Gaza.
The sources highlighted the involvement of a new faction in the southern conflict. They carried out a qualitative operation requiring high human capabilities, the Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya.
They announced the "infiltration of the southern borders, carrying out an operation against Israeli soldiers, causing confirmed injuries, and the martyrdom of three individuals with the safe return of two to Lebanon." This is seen as a sign of escalating the war.
Meanwhile, the war in Gaza has entered its hundredth day, with Hamas confirming the continuation of inflicting losses on Israel. However, they declared the fate of many hostages uncertain due to indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes. Consequently, Israel is seemingly operating under the "Hannibal Protocol," killing hostages to free itself from their burden.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Hassan Nasrallah
Speech
Israel
Airstrikes
Escalation
Lebanon
Gaza
War
Hamas
