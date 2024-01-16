Attempts to activate the presidential file

Press Highlights
2024-01-16
High views
Attempts to activate the presidential file
0min
Attempts to activate the presidential file

"Al-Joumhouria" has reported that inquiries about the presidential file have become tedious, with those involved finding little to say. 

A senior official bluntly stated, "God only knows... there are no initiatives. There is nothing to build on, neither for us nor others." 

Meanwhile, attempts to address this matter are evident internally, with parliamentary initiatives seeking to end the presidential vacuum. MP Ghassan Skaff is actively promoting such an initiative with various political factions to end the presidential vacuum by activating the National Moderation Bloc and deputies of the Independent Parliamentary Gathering.

Member of the National Moderation Bloc, MP Sagih Atieh, said, "The presidential movement will begin with a consultative meeting of the MPs of this gathering to devise an action plan for subsequent engagement with various parliamentary blocs to activate the presidential file."

The main goal of the Saudi Ambassador's efforts is to fortify the Lebanese situation
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
