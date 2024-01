The return of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, to his post has rekindled diplomatic efforts related to the Lebanese deadlock, notably the presidential stalemate.Simultaneously, " Nidaa Al-Watan " learned from informed sources that Bukhari's initiative primarily aims to fortify the Lebanese situation, emphasizing the Arab and international umbrella that seeks to prevent Lebanon from sliding into dangerous crises or an unpredictable and destructive war.The source explained that Bukhari's return precedes the anticipated meeting of the Arab and international Quintet Committee, which is likely to take place in Jeddah within the next two weeks.This meeting will serve as a launching pad for the return of the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to Beirut, where he will resume efforts to encourage bilateral dialogues to secure broad national consensus on the presidential process.The source further disclosed that the Quintet's meeting will not delve into specific names but will reaffirm the criteria ensuring a smooth and internally stable presidential term, backed by Arab and international support, far from any alignment or axis proven to deepen crises in Lebanon.