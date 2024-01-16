News
Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere
Press Highlights
2024-01-16 | 02:34
Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere
In a notable visit with political and national significance, following the visit of the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Walid Jumblatt, to Bnachii, and previous meetings between him and MP Toni Frangieh, Walid Jumblatt and his wife, Mrs. Noura Jumblatt, received in Clemenceau, the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, and his wife, Mrs. Rima Frangieh, along with MP Frangieh and his wife, Mrs. Lynn Zeidan.
The meeting was also attended by MP Taymour Jumblatt and his wife, Mrs. Diana Jumblatt, Mr. Joey Daher and his wife, Mrs. Dalia Jumblatt, and the member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, MP Wael Abu Faour and his wife, Mrs. Zeina Hamadeh. Discussions during the dinner covered various public affairs.
Sources following the visit, as reported by the electronic newspaper "
Al-Anbaa
," noted that "the meeting was characterized by a familial tone, reaffirming the positive nature of the relationship and openness between the two sides. It aimed to recall that this relationship, regardless of the different political stages in the country, is an ancient and historical connection between Mukhtara and Zgharta since the days of the martyr Kamal Jumblatt and the late President Sleiman Franjieh."
"Later, with Walid Jumblatt and the National Salvation Front, the fall of the May 17 Agreement, and other milestones, witnessed a true national partnership between the Progressive Socialist Party and the Marada Movement, along with other national forces," it affirmed.
