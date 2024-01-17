News
France Committed to Lebanese Affairs Despite Foreign Ministry Changes: diplomatic source
Press Highlights
2024-01-17 | 01:07
France Committed to Lebanese Affairs Despite Foreign Ministry Changes: diplomatic source
A French diplomatic source confirmed that the recent change in the French Foreign Ministry will not impact the course of the French mission in Lebanon, as the Lebanese file is fundamentally under the purview of the French presidency.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria.
The source told "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper that “the Lebanese people should be reassured that there are advisers at the Élysée Palace specializing in the Lebanese file, and President Macron personally monitors this file. Therefore, the change at the helm of the Foreign Ministry does not affect, in any way, French priorities concerning Lebanon or even the region. However, there are, of course, other global issues that also have priorities for the French state. Hence, the new Foreign Minister's first visit was to Ukraine."
Press Highlights
France
Diplomacy
Next
Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
Previous
