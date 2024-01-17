France Committed to Lebanese Affairs Despite Foreign Ministry Changes: diplomatic source

Press Highlights
2024-01-17 | 01:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France Committed to Lebanese Affairs Despite Foreign Ministry Changes: diplomatic source
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
France Committed to Lebanese Affairs Despite Foreign Ministry Changes: diplomatic source

A French diplomatic source confirmed that the recent change in the French Foreign Ministry will not impact the course of the French mission in Lebanon, as the Lebanese file is fundamentally under the purview of the French presidency.
 
The source told "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper that “the Lebanese people should be reassured that there are advisers at the Élysée Palace specializing in the Lebanese file, and President Macron personally monitors this file. Therefore, the change at the helm of the Foreign Ministry does not affect, in any way, French priorities concerning Lebanon or even the region. However, there are, of course, other global issues that also have priorities for the French state. Hence, the new Foreign Minister's first visit was to Ukraine."

Press Highlights

France

Diplomacy

LBCI Next
Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-16

France: Iran violates Iraq's sovereignty and contributes to escalating regional tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-14

Diplomatic dilemmas: Israel's choices between diplomacy and war

LBCI
World News
2024-01-12

France: Houthis responsible for escalation in the Middle East

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-11

Escalating Tensions in Lebanon: International Diplomacy, Regional Concerns, and Governmental Challenges in 2024

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:14

Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-16

Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-16

The main goal of the Saudi Ambassador's efforts is to fortify the Lebanese situation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:14

Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention

LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
07:51

Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More