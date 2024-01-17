Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth

2024-01-17 | 01:14
Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth
2min
Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth

Political sources have confirmed that the meeting between former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, and head of the Marada Movement, former MP Sleiman Frangieh, along with his son, MP Tony Frangieh, in the presence of the head of the Democratic Gathering, MP Taymour Jumblatt, and member of the Gathering, MP Wael Abou Faour, provided an opportunity to discuss key political issues that are still pending, including the presidential file.
 
Sources told "Asharq al-Awsat" newspaper that the meeting was not specifically dedicated to delving deep into the presidential file. They stated that it was generally discussed in broad terms, within the context of the participants exchanging views on various political issues, including the current situation in Gaza. This discussion took place in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression and efforts aimed at halting it, with the hope of positive repercussions that could bring calm back to the northern front in southern Lebanon.

Jumblatt

Frangieh

Lebanon

Presidency

