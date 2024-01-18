The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations

Press Highlights
2024-01-18 | 00:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The &#39;golden triangle&#39;: US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
6min
The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations

A "golden" trio participates in today's negotiations on the fate of Lebanon and its people, in the absence of the latter entirely from the table: a state without a head and president and in the lap of what remains of the remnants of legitimate government, voluntarily surrendering and absent from participating in these negotiations, but it will be forced to sign off on the "squandering" of Lebanon's sovereignty. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.

The "golden triangle" consists of the United States, Israel, and Hezbollah; however, a representative for the latter, as the first two partners consider the third partner a terrorist organization, and "sitting" with them is not permissible.

Each party in this "triangle" works to secure its interests at the expense of a "sick man" named Lebanon. How?

These negotiations are initiated by the United States, driven by its international responsibilities and regional alliances, to prevent the deterioration of the situation in southern Lebanon into an open war between the two confronting parties, Israel and Hezbollah, fearing the "re-explosion" of Lebanon, with the resulting repercussions across the entire Middle East, making it difficult to stabilize the region afterward. 

The reasons that drive the United States to try to resolve this crisis peacefully are:

-- Its alliance with Israel, which suffers from extortion and military attrition, both of which Hezbollah uses to pressure its citizens. This new and dangerous situation in wars has compelled it to make a decision to definitively end this threat, either peacefully or through war, providing a motive for the United States to resolve this crisis peacefully.

-- Its friendship with a longstanding democratic state in the East, namely Lebanon. Since an "explosion" in Lebanon could lead to outbreaks in many neighboring areas in the region, making it difficult for the United States to restore calm to the region later.

-- Its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security, whether in the Middle East or any other region in the world.

On the other hand, Israel aims, through these negotiations, to restore stability and security in the north by putting an end to this type of emerging threat on its northern borders due to the presence of weapons in the hands of an illegitimate organization located along its northern borders and ready at any moment to provoke it into attrition wars that recur annually or every decade, posing a constant disturbance to its stability. 

Therefore, its leaders have agreed to eliminate this threat, whether by peace or war, for decades. 

This has prompted the United States to expedite the peaceful resolution of this crisis due to its international responsibility and to protect Lebanon from the woes of military intervention.

On the other hand, Hezbollah, through its negotiating representative, aims to avoid an open confrontation with Israel, whose destructive and deadly measure is witnessed in Gaza. 

It also monitors daily indicators of losses it suffers among its ranks and the scale of destruction and displacement from the south, even before the actual battle or war begins.

The daily indicators of losses suffered by Hezbollah in its ranks and the scale of destruction and displacement from the south even before the start of the actual battle or war confirm its intention to avoid an open military confrontation with Israel.

The decision of Hezbollah to attempt to avoid an open military confrontation with Israel is confirmed by the limited military skirmishes it initiated in Lebanon, ostensibly in support of Gaza. 

It believes that the reduced level of confrontation it has adopted ensures regional credibility in defending its slogan of "unity of the arenas." On the other hand, it also believes that this does not constitute a sufficient reason for Israel to engage in an open war, which it does not desire.

Despite the magnitude of the losses it has incurred from the south to Beirut, Hezbollah has not escalated in kind, fearing expansion and strengthening the justification for Israel. However, in the science of wars, "it is true that you know how to go to war, but you do not know how to return from it."

Therefore, regardless of the level of confrontation with Israel, it seems determined to definitively end this type of threat, whether peacefully or through war, especially since Hezbollah initiated it, oblivious to its goals.

Despite the high rhetorical "ceiling" of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah in his recent media appearances, it prefers a peaceful solution, regardless of the bad geographical realities, provided it does not expose its combat capabilities, which keeps it away from northern Israel. 

This is for two reasons: The first is because the primary goal of his weapons is not to throw Israel "into the sea" but rather to tighten control over the Lebanese state.

The second is to find pretexts to cover this weapon by raising new slogans against Israel and its confrontations in the south. 

All of this happens at the expense of a "sick man" named Lebanon, where there is no head of state, no unified legitimate government, and no "functional" parliamentary council in a "crumbling" state. 

According to Nidaa Al-Watan, the agreement will unleash Hezbollah with its weapons in the Lebanese interior, continuing to work for an "impossible" project: "governing Lebanon from one component." 

Therefore, the negotiations may alleviate setbacks for the "patient," but they will not achieve "healing," which must remain the work of the Lebanese people.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

South

Borders

United States

Israel

Hezbollah

Negotiations

Gaza

LBCI Next
Qatar's determination: Resuming efforts on the Lebanese presidential file
Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-13

Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:17

Taymour Jumblatt initiates new talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Frangieh's meetings: Breaking 'estrangement' and building bridges

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Qatar's determination: Resuming efforts on the Lebanese presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-17

Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20

St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church: A witness to Israeli destruction in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-17

Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
12:35

The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More