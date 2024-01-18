In parallel with the meeting held in Davos between the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, sources confirmed to Al-Joumhouria Qatar's determination to resume its efforts regarding the Lebanese presidential file.According to the sources, the Qatari envoy, Abu Fahad Jassim bin Fahad Al Thani, is expected to visit Beirut soon without specifying a specific date for this visit.This comes at a time when no tangible positive information has emerged indicating the possibility of resolving the presidential file.Official sources closely following external movements told Al-Joumhouria that political levels in Beirut have not received any information regarding the visit of the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.They added: "Perhaps the US mediator Amos Hochstein will come on a new visit, but regarding Le Drian, we heard about his visit in the media according to what was reported from the French ambassador.""We also heard that the Quintet Committee will meet, but we do not know where or when. We also do not know if there are visits scheduled for its envoys to Lebanon. In any case, any external effort is certainly welcomed," they affirmed.When asked about the possibility of a new initiative that Le Drian might bring to progress the presidential file, the sources said: "Before talking about initiatives, we must first make sure whether he will come or not, and in whose name.""Will he come on behalf of the French state, as a representative of the Quintet Committee, in his personal capacity, or on a "reconnaissance" visit similar to his previous visits? Until now, we have not officially received information about the visit; there are no specific dates, and therefore, all that is said about this visit is still in the realm of speculation," they added.