Qatar's determination: Resuming efforts on the Lebanese presidential file

Press Highlights
2024-01-18 | 01:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Qatar&#39;s determination: Resuming efforts on the Lebanese presidential file
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Qatar's determination: Resuming efforts on the Lebanese presidential file

In parallel with the meeting held in Davos between the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, sources confirmed to Al-Joumhouria Qatar's determination to resume its efforts regarding the Lebanese presidential file. 

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.

According to the sources, the Qatari envoy, Abu Fahad Jassim bin Fahad Al Thani, is expected to visit Beirut soon without specifying a specific date for this visit.

This comes at a time when no tangible positive information has emerged indicating the possibility of resolving the presidential file.

Official sources closely following external movements told Al-Joumhouria that political levels in Beirut have not received any information regarding the visit of the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.

They added: "Perhaps the US mediator Amos Hochstein will come on a new visit, but regarding Le Drian, we heard about his visit in the media according to what was reported from the French ambassador."
 
"We also heard that the Quintet Committee will meet, but we do not know where or when. We also do not know if there are visits scheduled for its envoys to Lebanon. In any case, any external effort is certainly welcomed," they affirmed.

When asked about the possibility of a new initiative that Le Drian might bring to progress the presidential file, the sources said: "Before talking about initiatives, we must first make sure whether he will come or not, and in whose name."

"Will he come on behalf of the French state, as a representative of the Quintet Committee, in his personal capacity, or on a "reconnaissance" visit similar to his previous visits? Until now, we have not officially received information about the visit; there are no specific dates, and therefore, all that is said about this visit is still in the realm of speculation," they added.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Qatar

Lebanon

Davos

Najib Mikati

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani

Beirut

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Amos Hochstein

Quintet Committee

Presidency

LBCI Next
Frangieh's meetings: Breaking 'estrangement' and building bridges
The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-29

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati visits Qatar for high-level meetings

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-11

Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-11

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10

US Envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: Uncertainty about pursuing regional stability

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:17

Taymour Jumblatt initiates new talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Frangieh's meetings: Breaking 'estrangement' and building bridges

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-17

Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20

St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church: A witness to Israeli destruction in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-17

Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
12:35

The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More