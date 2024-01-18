Frangieh's meetings: Breaking 'estrangement' and building bridges

2024-01-18 | 03:01
Frangieh&#39;s meetings: Breaking &#39;estrangement&#39; and building bridges
2min
Frangieh's meetings: Breaking 'estrangement' and building bridges

Sources considered that the meetings of the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, while confined to the Army Commander and Jumblatt, carry more than an indication and significance. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa. 

The most prominent of these is breaking the "state of estrangement" that prevailed in the relationship between the leader of the Marada Movement and General Aoun, as well as between Frangieh and Jumblatt. 

It opens the doors for a new phase of openness and convergence between them in the future, with potential effects on the course of the political situation in general and the presidential vacuum crisis.

Al-Liwaa's sources expected that these meetings would lead to the formation of a "nucleus" of political understanding in the face of those opposing the nomination of Frangieh and Aoun for the presidency, led by the Head of the Free Patriotic Movement. 

This understanding could, if it continues, push the presidential elections forward in the near future, bringing one of the candidates, either Frangieh or Aoun, closer to the presidency.
 

