Taymour Jumblatt initiates new talks
Press Highlights
2024-01-18 | 03:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Taymour Jumblatt initiates new talks
The Secretary-General of the Progressive Socialist Party, Zafer Nasser, clarified that the meeting between the Progressive Socialist Party leader, Taymour Jumblatt, and the leader of the Lebanese Democratic Party, Talal Arslan, is part of the round of talks Jumblatt is conducting with political forces.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese online newspaper Al-Anbaa.
This emphasizes the principle of dialogue with everyone in the face of the difficult circumstances the country is going through and the challenges that have emerged, including the presidential elections and strengthening institutions.
Additionally, discussions covered the war in Gaza and its repercussions, emphasizing the importance of avoiding widescale conflict in the south.
In an interview with the online newspaper Al-Anbaa, Nasser pointed out that "the discussions in the meetings address bilateral relations and the importance of openness, consultation, and coordination."
He revealed that other meetings are expected in the near future, including those with the Tashnag party and the National Moderation Bloc, and the round may also include engagements with religious authorities. All these meetings fall under the aforementioned topics.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Progressive Socialist Party
Taymour Jumblatt
Talal Arslan
Talks
Meetings
