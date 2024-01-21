News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Press Highlights
2024-01-21 | 00:44
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
What is happening outside the Palestinian arena is not disconnected from what is happening within it at all, including the exchange of fiery messages between Iran and Israel.
This article was originally published in, translated from online newspaper Al-Anbaa.
The latest of these was Saturday's Israeli strike on the Mazzeh area, just days after Iran targeted what it claimed to be a Mossad center in Erbil.
However, the implications of these messages can only be understood within the context of the ongoing war in Gaza and the developments on its supportive fronts from Lebanon to Iraq and Yemen.
Reuters reported, citing Iranian regional sources, that leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah are present in Yemen to direct Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea and supervise them.
All these field developments were commented on by Adib Abdel Massih, a member of the Renewal Bloc, pointing out the "existence of an assassination plan that Israel has been carrying out for a while, parallel to the war on Gaza and southern Lebanon. This is evident from the assassination campaign that Israel is carrying out against Hamas."
In an interview with the online newspaper Al-Anbaa, Abdel-Massih expected "forthcoming escalatory developments in the region at any time, posing a great danger to Lebanon as long as there is no internal unity in rejecting the expansion of the war."
He called on the Lebanese government and diplomacy to "decide to enable the Lebanese army to manage the crisis in the south, to show that there is an existing state capable of making the necessary decisions, not a weak state that dares not make decisions."
Regarding the possible outcomes, Abdel-Massih believed that "all eyes are now on Iran after receiving severe strikes in the past two days from Pakistan to Yemen and Syria."
"However, suppose it wants to escalate the war. In that case, it will not be in its favor because the international community will be against it and face military, economic, and financial sanctions," Abdel-Massih continued.
As events escalate, there are no clear attempts to pressure towards diplomatic solutions, increasing concerns about things spiraling out of control.
Press Highlights
Iran
Israel
Gaza
War
Lebanon
Syria
Escalation
Mazzeh
Erbil
Iraq
Strikes
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Adib Abdel-Massih
Hezbollah
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu
0
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Iran: We launched missiles toward Iraq and Syria to deter security threats
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Iran: We launched missiles toward Iraq and Syria to deter security threats
0
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Iranian FM: US has no right to call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-19
Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives
Press Highlights
2024-01-19
Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-19
Zelensky: No one knows when the war with Russia will end
World News
2023-12-19
Zelensky: No one knows when the war with Russia will end
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
0
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Abbas: The US should intervene to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Abbas: The US should intervene to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:31
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
News Bulletin Reports
08:31
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
3
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:20
Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases
News Bulletin Reports
09:20
Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:14
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
News Bulletin Reports
07:14
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
7
Middle East News
01:10
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
Middle East News
01:10
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
8
Press Highlights
00:44
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Press Highlights
00:44
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More