



This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria. The most prominent event will unfold on Tuesday, in a noticeable presence at the timely meeting of the Quintet Committee in the presidential file in Beirut, pushing this file forward.

Positive signals continue through diplomatic channels regarding the active movement of the committee this time, linked to the necessities discussed by its representatives in the capitals of the committee's countries, which now require expediting the resolution of the presidential file in Lebanon.



Separate meetings between the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee in Lebanon that have accelerated in recent days will culminate in direct action in the coming hours, starting Tuesday. During this, the ambassadors are scheduled to meet with the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri.



Sources following this renewed activity for "Al-Joumhouria" confirmed that the direction taken by the Quintet Committee is based on a fundamental issue, namely, separating the presidential file in Lebanon from other topics.



This is grounded in the urgent need for Lebanon to restore political life, coinciding with the rapid developments in the region.



They pointed out that the movement of the ambassadors of the Quintet countries comes as a continuation of the intensified contacts between the capitals of the committee's countries, especially Paris, Riyadh, Doha, and Cairo.



This movement, which may include other officials and representatives of political components, is a preliminary introduction to the visit of the French mediator and committee envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut in the next two weeks.



"Al-Joumhouria" inquired with a senior official about the committee's mission, and he said, "It is not possible to talk about any details before we know the content of the committee's mission this time."



The official continued, "However, in any case, this movement is a positive sign, a renewed indication that the presidential file in Lebanon, contrary to what is said, has been reintroduced into the countries' priorities. But the final judgment on this movement is linked to what the committee will present in this activity."



The same official revealed to "Al-Joumhouria" that positive signals regarding the presidential file preceded the expected movement of the Quintet ambassadors in Beirut.



He said, "From what we have sensed, there are positives in the American position, and it can be said that it is an encouraging position towards completing the presidential requirements in the foreseeable future. We heard this directly from the new US Ambassador Lisa Johnson and the US envoy Amos Hochstein, and as I mentioned before, matters are coming to a conclusion."



In the same context, political sources stopped at the renewed movement of the Quintet Committee, describing it as "an important opportunity for Lebanon in these circumstances to revive itself."



They told "Al-Joumhouria," "I believe the committee is racing against future developments. I have always feared the expansion of the war in Gaza to Lebanon, and the accumulation of risks facing us requires the wise to come down from their pedestals and engage in a consensus path to complete the presidential elections.



In addition, the sources pointed out that "some inside have become 'disgusting' in their hostile behavior, confirming their insistence on the conditions of obstruction and hindrance, betting on changes in belief that they will arise from the developments of the ongoing war. However, these bets are equivalent to betting on destruction, which is light thinking."



"Therefore, the movement of the Quintet, as some ambassadors have confirmed, is based on an attempt to crystallize a consensus presidential solution based on neither dominating nor being dominated. I believe this is required, and it is an issue on which no two people in Lebanon differ unless some prefer to continue the adventure of defiance," the sources continued.



The sources stated, "We are very close to the end of the line, and the world is sending continuous signals about the size of the danger facing Lebanon, especially the risks of sliding into war."



"This is possible given the Israeli aggression that reflects an Israeli tendency to ignite a comprehensive war, as clearly indicated by the consecutive threats issued by the security and political levels in Israel," the sources added.



"The most dangerous threat is what was published on Sunday about a public opinion poll in some Israeli universities, stating that 65 percent of those polled support a military action against Lebanon to keep Hezbollah away from the borders, ensuring the security of the settlements," the sources concluded.