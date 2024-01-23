News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein's mission, and Presidential speculations
Press Highlights
2024-01-23 | 00:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein's mission, and Presidential speculations
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed to "Nidaa Al-Watan" that "the continuation of military operations in Gaza will become a big snowball," indicating that his demand for the cessation of the war in Gaza "does not mean adopting the slogan of unity of arenas."
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
He added, "I said that the key to the solution starts with Gaza and does not mean linking it to Lebanon."
He denied having heard "talk about a deadline or a specific date. But I have heard things will narrow if stability is not achieved. And added: 'God willing, there will be no war.'"
Regarding the mission of the US envoy Amos Hochstein, he denied that there was a proposal in front of him for Hezbollah to withdraw 7 km.
He said, "Hochstein presented a specific program, and we are not far from it. All I can say is that he carried an acceptable proposal after stability returns to the south, achieving relative stability, paving the way for permanent stability."
In addition, he clarified, "What is certain is that Hochstein did not fail in his mission, and we are in the process of following up."
Presidentially, he said, "I have not heard in any of the meetings about linking the presidency to Gaza or any proposed exchange. Not from Amos or anyone else."
On the other hand, President Mikati considered the recent formations made by the Director General of Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Osman, 100 percent legal.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Najib Mikati
Amos Hochstein
US
Envoy
President
Gaza
War
South
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-08
US envoy Hochstein urges Lebanon's neutrality in Gaza war
Press Highlights
2023-11-08
US envoy Hochstein urges Lebanon's neutrality in Gaza war
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-21
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Press Highlights
2024-01-21
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
0
Middle East News
2024-01-17
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in toll of Israeli airstrikes to 24,448 deaths
Middle East News
2024-01-17
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in toll of Israeli airstrikes to 24,448 deaths
0
World News
2023-12-19
Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow
World News
2023-12-19
Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
Middle East News
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
3
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
6
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
7
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
8
Middle East News
07:46
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement
Middle East News
07:46
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More