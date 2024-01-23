In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein's mission, and Presidential speculations

Press Highlights
2024-01-23 | 00:54
High views
In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein&#39;s mission, and Presidential speculations
2min
In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein's mission, and Presidential speculations

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed to "Nidaa Al-Watan" that "the continuation of military operations in Gaza will become a big snowball," indicating that his demand for the cessation of the war in Gaza "does not mean adopting the slogan of unity of arenas."

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
He added, "I said that the key to the solution starts with Gaza and does not mean linking it to Lebanon."

He denied having heard "talk about a deadline or a specific date. But I have heard things will narrow if stability is not achieved. And added: 'God willing, there will be no war.'"

Regarding the mission of the US envoy Amos Hochstein, he denied that there was a proposal in front of him for Hezbollah to withdraw 7 km.

He said, "Hochstein presented a specific program, and we are not far from it. All I can say is that he carried an acceptable proposal after stability returns to the south, achieving relative stability, paving the way for permanent stability."

In addition, he clarified, "What is certain is that Hochstein did not fail in his mission, and we are in the process of following up."

Presidentially, he said, "I have not heard in any of the meetings about linking the presidency to Gaza or any proposed exchange. Not from Amos or anyone else."

On the other hand, President Mikati considered the recent formations made by the Director General of Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Osman, 100 percent legal.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
