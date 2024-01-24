News
Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle
Press Highlights
2024-01-24 | 01:00
4
min
Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle
The Quintet Committee is preparing to reactivate its role in the presidential file, through its ambassadors in Lebanon, as a prelude to the next step that will be determined by preliminary consultations.
Noteworthy amid the preparations of the "Quintet" to resume its mission is the meeting held between Saudi Ambassador Waleed Al-Bukhari and Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani at the Saudi Embassy in Beirut. This occurred in conjunction with the preparation of its ambassadors for a "pulse-checking" tour with various parties.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria.
It is likely that the meeting between Al-Bukhari and Amani came in the context of Saudi efforts to pave the way for the upcoming movement of the "Quintet" and secure the best possible chances of success in facilitating the election of a new president in Lebanon.
It is not hidden that Riyadh and its partners in the "Quintet" assume that Tehran can assist in completing the presidential process by intervening with "Hezbollah" and pressuring it to facilitate the election. This could be achieved by convincing it to respond to initiatives aimed at reaching an agreement on a president derived from the third option, thereby abandoning its support for Sleiman Frangieh.
Regardless, the meeting between Al-Bukhari and his Iranian counterpart should be viewed within this broad framework, separate from the details that remain the domain of the two men and their diplomatic portfolios.
However, experiences show that the relationship between Iran and its Lebanese ally is not as simplified as depicted. The decision on the presidential matter primarily rests with Hezbollah, as it is more familiar with the intricacies of the situation, without implying that it does not take into account the regional dimensions and repercussions of its position.
In any case, the image that brought together the Saudi and Iranian ambassadors indicates that, despite the current regional confrontations, the dynamics of reconciliation between Riyadh and Tehran are still effective, albeit with varying intensity. Therefore, some Lebanese who exaggerate in raising the bar and rely on external developments should return to reality and deal with it, away from their political emotions.
Sources close to the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee, state that its renewed movement is gaining full seriousness. The committee will use its full weight to find a solution to the presidential crisis, as the situation in the south has become critical. The committee considers it important to hedge against this situation and its future paths by electing a president ready for both settlement and war.
Observers note that the new attempt by the "Quintet" will be decisive and pivotal. If it fails to reach an understanding on the choice of the president, it means that the vacancy in Baabda will extend for an additional and long period.
The sources observe that the components of the "Quintet" seem this time to be highly coordinated and roles well distributed among them, each according to its influence and impact. This would give its movement the necessary momentum, after sometimes being hindered by conflicting calculations or divergent interests.
However, pessimists have a different approach, including a parliamentary figure who believes that activating the mission of the "Quintet" will not lead to any positive result, and it will not result in the birth of the president. This figure points out that it is difficult to accomplish the electoral process before the end of the Gaza war, which does not seem likely to stop soon. The figure adds: Based on current indicators, I believe that the term of the current parliament may end without the birth of the president.
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Presidency
Politics
