Jumblatt: No Problem for Me In Supporting Election of Sleiman Frangieh or Others

Press Highlights
2024-01-24 | 03:32
2min
Former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, emphasized the need to elect a president for the republic to manage state affairs. 
This as "al-Akhbar" newspaper quoted Jumblatt as saying, "For two years, we have been moving in our place, waiting for an agreement among the Christians. For me personally, I have no stance against anyone. I support whoever fills the position, and I have no problem supporting the election of Sleiman Frangieh or anyone else. I know that this may not be the position of some members of the Democratic Gathering. But this is my position."
 
"It is not reasonable to continue like this when everything has become in abeyance. We did well by extending the term of the army commander, even though he is not able to travel due to the lack of a chief of staff, as the obstacle lies with the Minister of Defense. I have heard that there were positive developments in this matter in the past two days,” he added.
Regarding the recent dispute with the Future Movement over the case of the accused Amal Shaaban, after Caretaker Minister of Education Abbas Halabi relieved her of her duties, Jumblatt expressed regret that the "position of the Future Movement is a backward position. What the minister did is natural, as there is an investigation into a corruption case involving millions of dollars. But the problem is that Shaaban is a relative to Saad Hariri’s ambassador in Moscow," denying any contact with Hariri since the last parliamentary elections.
 

Jumblatt

Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
