Hezbollah Adheres to Restraint

It is no longer a secret that despite the successive Israeli provocations, the latest being the intensification of assassination operations targeting its leaders and members, Hezbollah adheres to a policy of restraint.



According to the "Asharq al-Awsat" newspaper, Hezbollah seeks to solidify the rules of engagement established since 2006, which expanded after the "Operation al-Aqsa Flood."

Israel continues to violate these rules on an almost daily basis. The series of successive assassinations of its leaders and members, which has intensified significantly since the beginning of the year, has not led Hezbollah to deviate from these established rules.