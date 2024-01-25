News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-25 | 00:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Sources told "Al-Liwaa" that the division witnessed during the parliamentary session raises questions about achieving internal understanding in the presidential file.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa.
They stated that the dominant scene in parliament cannot be separated from any political scene as long as nothing has changed regarding the discrepancies and mutual accusations between the factions and parliamentary blocs.
They emphasized that regardless of any new attempts in this file, the success or failure depends on the response of the blocs to what is raised after the meetings of the concerned parties.
They also noted that it is still too early to outline a scenario for the ongoing effort, confirming that its success or failure is in the hands of these forces with still divergent presidential approaches.
Meanwhile, the activity of the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee continues, holding a meeting on Thursday at the Saudi embassy to discuss the mechanism of bringing the Lebanese together and the efforts to elect a new president.
Egypt's ambassador, Alaa Moussa, denied any new member being added to the Quintet Committee after a meeting with Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian. He revealed efforts to complete the Lebanese task as soon as possible, denying any internal disputes among committee members.
Diplomatically, political sources revealed that senior European officials visiting Lebanon these days prioritize calming the deteriorating situation in southern Lebanon over any other topic.
The presidential election is discussed in their conversations and negotiations with Lebanese officials, indicating a general decline in foreign interest in the presidential elections.
However, the appointment of the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to this file to facilitate the election with the Quintet Committee seems separate from the interests of these officials.
Some of them are moving with the specific goal of expediting an agreement between Lebanon and Israel to alleviate pressure on the Israeli side, ensuring the return of settlers to areas they evacuated due to border clashes.
Additionally, the sources suggest that the justification for the visitors' interest in calming the situation in the south is their fear of the expansion of the war waged by Israel on the Gaza Strip into Lebanon.
They are keen to keep Lebanon away from it despite the military escalation between Hezbollah and the Israeli occupation forces along the southern Lebanese border.
Moreover, they emphasize their interest in halting anything affecting security and stability on both sides of the borders and the necessity for Lebanon to comply with the implementation of UN Resolution 170 to establish security and peace in the region.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Europe
Envoys
Diplomacy
Lebanon
South
Presidential
File
Hezbollah
Israel
Ambassador
Quintet Committee
Blocs
Next
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
Hezbollah Adheres to Restraint
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-21
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-21
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:02
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
Press Highlights
01:02
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Hezbollah Adheres to Restraint
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Hezbollah Adheres to Restraint
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Jumblatt: No Problem for Me In Supporting Election of Sleiman Frangieh or Others
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Jumblatt: No Problem for Me In Supporting Election of Sleiman Frangieh or Others
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:02
Lebanon's pledge to peace: Bou Habib's UNIFIL commitment and Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:02
Lebanon's pledge to peace: Bou Habib's UNIFIL commitment and Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Israeli civilian killed in West Bank shooting attack
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Israeli civilian killed in West Bank shooting attack
0
Middle East News
2024-01-04
Three Iran-backed fighters killed in Baghdad in drone strike
Middle East News
2024-01-04
Three Iran-backed fighters killed in Baghdad in drone strike
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:21
Tensions erupt in the Parliament during budget session
Lebanon News
05:21
Tensions erupt in the Parliament during budget session
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
'Aging Nation': Analyzing Lebanon's demographic crisis - 2023 vs. 2038
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
'Aging Nation': Analyzing Lebanon's demographic crisis - 2023 vs. 2038
3
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
4
Middle East News
08:37
Armed drone targets base housing US forces near Erbil Airport in Iraq: Reuters sources
Middle East News
08:37
Armed drone targets base housing US forces near Erbil Airport in Iraq: Reuters sources
5
Press Highlights
00:22
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Press Highlights
00:22
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
6
Middle East News
10:13
Khan Younis Training Centre attack: 9 dead, 75 injured, reports UNRWA official
Middle East News
10:13
Khan Younis Training Centre attack: 9 dead, 75 injured, reports UNRWA official
7
Lebanon News
06:17
MPs statements' highlights: Criticisms and calls for action during Parliamentary budget session
Lebanon News
06:17
MPs statements' highlights: Criticisms and calls for action during Parliamentary budget session
8
Press Highlights
01:02
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
Press Highlights
01:02
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More