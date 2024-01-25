European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file





This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa. Sources told "Al-Liwaa" that the division witnessed during the parliamentary session raises questions about achieving internal understanding in the presidential file.

They stated that the dominant scene in parliament cannot be separated from any political scene as long as nothing has changed regarding the discrepancies and mutual accusations between the factions and parliamentary blocs.



They emphasized that regardless of any new attempts in this file, the success or failure depends on the response of the blocs to what is raised after the meetings of the concerned parties.



They also noted that it is still too early to outline a scenario for the ongoing effort, confirming that its success or failure is in the hands of these forces with still divergent presidential approaches.



Meanwhile, the activity of the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee continues, holding a meeting on Thursday at the Saudi embassy to discuss the mechanism of bringing the Lebanese together and the efforts to elect a new president.



Egypt's ambassador, Alaa Moussa, denied any new member being added to the Quintet Committee after a meeting with Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian. He revealed efforts to complete the Lebanese task as soon as possible, denying any internal disputes among committee members.



Diplomatically, political sources revealed that senior European officials visiting Lebanon these days prioritize calming the deteriorating situation in southern Lebanon over any other topic.



The presidential election is discussed in their conversations and negotiations with Lebanese officials, indicating a general decline in foreign interest in the presidential elections.



However, the appointment of the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to this file to facilitate the election with the Quintet Committee seems separate from the interests of these officials.



Some of them are moving with the specific goal of expediting an agreement between Lebanon and Israel to alleviate pressure on the Israeli side, ensuring the return of settlers to areas they evacuated due to border clashes.



Additionally, the sources suggest that the justification for the visitors' interest in calming the situation in the south is their fear of the expansion of the war waged by Israel on the Gaza Strip into Lebanon.



They are keen to keep Lebanon away from it despite the military escalation between Hezbollah and the Israeli occupation forces along the southern Lebanese border.



Moreover, they emphasize their interest in halting anything affecting security and stability on both sides of the borders and the necessity for Lebanon to comply with the implementation of UN Resolution 170 to establish security and peace in the region.