Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future

2024-01-26
Source to &quot;Nidaa Al-Watan&quot;: No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future
0min
Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future

A diplomatic source has informed "Nidaa Al-Watan" that no internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future.

The source stated that the meeting held yesterday afternoon by the ambassadors of the Quintet committee at the residence of Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari in Yarzeh was dedicated to confirming the absence of any disputes among its components.

The source, speaking to "Nidaa Al-Watan," emphasized that no internal changes indicate the possibility of conducting presidential elections soon.

At the same time, the ambassadors highlighted the need to expedite the election of a president while rejecting the prior nomination of names. Based on these developments, the source denied any specific timing for the return of the French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Lebanon.

