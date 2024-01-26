"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative

2024-01-26 | 03:19
&quot;The Quintet Committee&quot; is set to launch an initiative
2min
"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative

Sources reveal that the Quintet committee ambassadors in Beirut are preparing to address the presidential election file and launch a central Quintet committee initiative.

Considering the president's election as a priority, they have not discussed specific candidate names but rather the criteria required for the future president. The meeting also touched upon the regional situation and the southern front, examining its impact on the presidential file. The meeting concluded without any issued stance or statement.

Diplomatic sources closely following the matter described to "Al-Joumhouria" the meeting as "an initial step to schedule the ambassadors' visits for a round of discussions with Lebanese officials and political forces."

Following this, there will be a meeting of the Quintet committee at the level of delegates from one of the member states. This meeting is expected to produce decisions or recommendations carried by the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut, possibly accompanied by another envoy from committee members.

