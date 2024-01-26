News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative
Press Highlights
2024-01-26 | 03:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative
Sources reveal that the Quintet committee ambassadors in Beirut are preparing to address the presidential election file and launch a central Quintet committee initiative.
Considering the president's election as a priority, they have not discussed specific candidate names but rather the criteria required for the future president. The meeting also touched upon the regional situation and the southern front, examining its impact on the presidential file. The meeting concluded without any issued stance or statement.
Diplomatic sources closely following the matter described to "
Al-Joumhouria
" the meeting as "an initial step to schedule the ambassadors' visits for a round of discussions with Lebanese officials and political forces."
Following this, there will be a meeting of the Quintet committee at the level of delegates from one of the member states. This meeting is expected to produce decisions or recommendations carried by the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut, possibly accompanied by another envoy from committee members.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Quintet
Committee
Ambassadors
Initiative
Presidential
Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee ambassadors to convene in Beirut: A diplomatic 'chessboard' amidst presidential stalemate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee ambassadors to convene in Beirut: A diplomatic 'chessboard' amidst presidential stalemate
0
Lebanon News
11:38
Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors
Lebanon News
11:38
Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-22
Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week
Lebanon News
2024-01-22
Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:26
Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future
Press Highlights
01:26
Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-25
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
Press Highlights
2024-01-25
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-25
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-25
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Hezbollah Adheres to Restraint
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Hezbollah Adheres to Restraint
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Israel: Turkey releases Israeli football player
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Israel: Turkey releases Israeli football player
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-23
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-23
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-01-06
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
Middle East News
2024-01-06
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
01:26
Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future
Press Highlights
01:26
Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future
4
Middle East News
12:02
CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza
Middle East News
12:02
CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza
5
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Israel's Khan Younis strategy raises questions about the line between security and aggression
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Israel's Khan Younis strategy raises questions about the line between security and aggression
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More