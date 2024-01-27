Shiite duo's perspective: Assessing the Quintet meeting's impact on presidential elections

2024-01-27 | 00:35
Shiite duo's perspective: Assessing the Quintet meeting's impact on presidential elections
Shiite duo's perspective: Assessing the Quintet meeting's impact on presidential elections

The Saudi Arabian ambassador, Walid Al-Bukhari, continued his efforts to pave the way for the upcoming ministerial-level meeting of the Quintet Committee in mid-February.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa.
This was by what was decreed that included the ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in Lebanon.

It involved Ambassador Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Saidi of Oman, Ambassador Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani of Qatar, and the Charge d'Affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy, Abdullah Suleiman Al-Shaheen.

Among these meetings, Ambassador Al-Bukhari visited the Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and all the East, Youssef Al-Absi, at the patriarchate in Rabweh. 

He described the atmosphere as part of the Quintet Committee's efforts to assist in the election of a new president with a clear vision and strategy.

Sources considered Saudi Arabia's official involvement in arranging a settlement for the presidential file reassuring, suggesting optimism for a breakthrough.

However, these sources did not place sufficient reliance on the meeting between the Saudi and Iranian ambassadors, which, while potentially breaking the ice, might not necessarily translate into practical assistance in resolving the presidential vacancy.

Concerned sources within the "Shiite duo" team regarded the Quintet meeting as a move to sideline the US from the presidential file. The mechanism includes:

1 - Separating the presidential file from the events in Gaza.

2 - Returning to President Berri's initiative for dialogue and open sessions until the election of a president, opening up to Hezbollah, and exploring the prospects for the post-election period.

The sources indicated that the "duo" still supports former MP Sleiman Frangieh for the presidency and has not requested his withdrawal nor sought external intervention.

Informed political circles expressed to Al-Liwaa their belief that the Quintet Committee's ambassadors meeting signaled the start of the presidential file without setting a specific timeline for the new developments.

They emphasized the importance of conducting presidential elections and how to push in that direction, focusing on the fact that the matter is in the hands of Lebanese leaders. The circles denied that the discussions touched on a list of specific names.

In addition, the sources stated that the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee stressed the importance of Lebanon's stability and expressed a desire to do whatever is necessary to maintain this stability. 7

They mentioned that there would be visits by the ambassadors, individually or collectively, to various political forces, all aimed at urging elections and preparing for a conducive environment.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
