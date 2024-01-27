Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse

2024-01-27 | 01:03
Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon&#39;s political discourse
Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse

In parallel to the race between the military escalation in southern Lebanon and diplomatic efforts to prevent a major confrontation, a third path is emerging, represented by the Quintet Committee concerned with the Lebanese file.  

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
This committee attempts to establish frameworks leading to the election of a president for the republic. While this path is still limited to "formalities" that reflect a joint position of the five capitals without having any serious groundwork, a notable Saudi move has been recorded for the first time.

Sources indicate that "Riyadh is acting more seriously this time after confirming to its interlocutors that it was not interested in the Lebanese file or getting involved in it."

Therefore, the Saudi ambassador in Beirut, Walid Al-Bukhari, attempted to take the lead with a move that unsettled the ambassadors of the other committee members before a meeting was held at his residence in Yarzeh a few days ago, attended by ambassadors of the United States, France, Qatar, and Egypt.

Sources familiar with the meeting's atmosphere confirm that "the discussion revolved around three points: first, working to exclude both the Army Commander, Joseph Aoun, and the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, to promoting a third option, with screening of names based on two fundamental criteria: not provocative to Hezbollah and enjoying national consensus.

The second point relates to the future prime minister and the accompanying composition. The sources add that "there is a Saudi insistence on names it trusts and can coordinate with continuously, and on excluding any name surrounded by suspicions of corruption."

The third point revolves around the ministerial statement, which addresses issues such as maritime demarcation, Hezbollah's weapons, and reforms in agreement with the International Monetary Fund."

Notably, the ambassadors of the five countries discussed the privatization of public facilities such as the port and electricity, suggesting that state institutions would be part of a comprehensive political deal.

"Al-Akhbar" learned that the five ambassadors will start a tour of political forces next week after previous appointments were canceled due to conflicts in authorities and disputes over leadership between the Saudi ambassador and the US ambassador.

An agreement was reached to prepare a comprehensive report on the three points before February 15, amid US' urgency to solve before focusing on the presidential battle in the United States.

According to sources, the meeting of the five ambassadors is a prelude to holding a higher-level quintet meeting in one of the capitals of the five countries.

While Qatar seeks to hold this meeting in Doha, the French and Saudis express their objection to the matter, stating their preference for it to be held in another capital, considering that Doha hosted the first meeting.

According to sources, the visit of the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian will be determined immediately after the conclusion of this meeting, coming to Lebanon with presidential and governmental proposals together.

