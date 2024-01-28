Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President

Press Highlights
2024-01-28 | 01:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Ambassador&#39;s moves for Quintet Committee meeting: &#39;Defining&#39; the next President
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President

The Quintet Committee is attempting "to accomplish the challenging task of determining the specifications for the next President, as expectations vary regarding the timing of the election and the handover of governance 'in any of the four seasons,'" according to the Kuwaiti newspaper, Al Anbaa.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.

In this context, the movements of the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, come as a prelude to the expected meeting of the Quintet Committee next month, if not postponed. 

For this purpose, he held a consultative meeting with the ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Lebanon, Omani Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Saadi and Qatari Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in addition to charge d'affaires in Beirut, Abdullah Al-Shaheen. 

He also visited the Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and all the East, Youssef Absi, at his residence.

Therefore, the Arab and international movements indicate that the "knot" of linking the presidential file to stopping the war will automatically be "untied" if the Lebanese agree to overcome this dilemma. 

According to the opinion of a French guest in a special council meeting, "You, the Lebanese, allowed us and others to intervene in your affairs [...] Countries act in line with their interests."
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

President

Quintet Committee

Walid Bukhari

Gulf Cooperation Council

LBCI Next
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-24

Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-22

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-20

Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:45

UNRWA funding halt in occupied Palestine: Will it implicate Lebanon?

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Le Drian is returning to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-27

Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29

Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23

BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More