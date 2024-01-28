The Quintet Committee is attempting "to accomplish the challenging task of determining the specifications for the next President, as expectations vary regarding the timing of the election and the handover of governance 'in any of the four seasons,'" according to the Kuwaiti newspaper, Al Anbaa.In this context, the movements of the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, come as a prelude to the expected meeting of the Quintet Committee next month, if not postponed.For this purpose, he held a consultative meeting with the ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Lebanon, Omani Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Saadi and Qatari Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in addition to charge d'affaires in Beirut, Abdullah Al-Shaheen.He also visited the Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and all the East, Youssef Absi, at his residence.Therefore, the Arab and international movements indicate that the "knot" of linking the presidential file to stopping the war will automatically be "untied" if the Lebanese agree to overcome this dilemma.According to the opinion of a French guest in a special council meeting, "You, the Lebanese, allowed us and others to intervene in your affairs [...] Countries act in line with their interests."