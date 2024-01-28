News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President
Press Highlights
2024-01-28 | 01:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President
The Quintet Committee is attempting "to accomplish the challenging task of determining the specifications for the next President, as expectations vary regarding the timing of the election and the handover of governance 'in any of the four seasons,'" according to the Kuwaiti newspaper, Al Anbaa.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
In this context, the movements of the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, come as a prelude to the expected meeting of the Quintet Committee next month, if not postponed.
For this purpose, he held a consultative meeting with the ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Lebanon, Omani Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Saadi and Qatari Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in addition to charge d'affaires in Beirut, Abdullah Al-Shaheen.
He also visited the Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and all the East, Youssef Absi, at his residence.
Therefore, the Arab and international movements indicate that the "knot" of linking the presidential file to stopping the war will automatically be "untied" if the Lebanese agree to overcome this dilemma.
According to the opinion of a French guest in a special council meeting, "You, the Lebanese, allowed us and others to intervene in your affairs [...] Countries act in line with their interests."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
President
Quintet Committee
Walid Bukhari
Gulf Cooperation Council
Next
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:45
UNRWA funding halt in occupied Palestine: Will it implicate Lebanon?
Press Highlights
03:45
UNRWA funding halt in occupied Palestine: Will it implicate Lebanon?
0
Press Highlights
03:43
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:43
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
00:31
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Press Highlights
00:31
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-27
Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse
Press Highlights
2024-01-27
Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29
Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29
Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:08
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
Lebanon News
14:08
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
2
Press Highlights
00:31
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Press Highlights
00:31
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
3
Lebanon News
07:09
Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack
Lebanon News
07:09
Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations
8
Press Highlights
01:35
Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President
Press Highlights
01:35
Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More