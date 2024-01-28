News
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon
Press Highlights
2024-01-28 | 03:43
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon
The Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa has learned that the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, is returning to Lebanon, and the French Embassy in Beirut has initiated the necessary preparations for his visit.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
The information indicates that "the outcome is known in advance, involving more procrastination and wasting additional time without reaching presidential elections amid ongoing internal division and the lack of 'maturity' in external consensus."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
France
Envoy
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Beirut
Visit
UNRWA funding halt in occupied Palestine: Will it implicate Lebanon?
Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President
Previous
