Le Drian is returning to Lebanon

Press Highlights
2024-01-28
High views
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon
0min
Le Drian is returning to Lebanon

The Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa has learned that the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, is returning to Lebanon, and the French Embassy in Beirut has initiated the necessary preparations for his visit.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.

The information indicates that "the outcome is known in advance, involving more procrastination and wasting additional time without reaching presidential elections amid ongoing internal division and the lack of 'maturity' in external consensus."
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

France

Envoy

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Beirut

Visit

