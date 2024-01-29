Escalation in Gaza: Intense Battles Amidst Ceasefire Negotiations

Press Highlights
2024-01-29 | 00:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Escalation in Gaza: Intense Battles Amidst Ceasefire Negotiations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Escalation in Gaza: Intense Battles Amidst Ceasefire Negotiations

Intense battles took place in the southern Gaza Strip between Palestinian fighters and the Israeli army on the 114th day of the war yesterday. 
Meanwhile, Paris witnessed crucial talks between the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, and senior officials from Egypt, Qatar, and Israel to discuss an agreement that includes a truce and the release of hostages in Gaza. 
 
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considered the Paris meeting, which was attended by the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet, as "constructive." However, the office pointed out that "there are still disagreements that the parties involved need to continue discussing this week in further meetings."
A well-informed source told "Nidaa al-Watan" that "the latest international messages received in Lebanon indicate that political negotiations in Doha, Cairo, Paris, and Athens have made significant progress regarding the exchange papers between Israel and Hamas. Discussions in these meetings focused on the latest document delivered by Hamas to Arab negotiating parties involved in talks with Israel, with active US participation."
The source revealed that the document handed by Hamas to Qatar and Egypt includes the following: Firstly, a declaration of a 20-day ceasefire period for negotiations on Israeli civilian hostages in exchange for the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including thousands detained after last October's operation. Secondly, an immediate extension of the ceasefire for 30 days to negotiate the bodies of Israelis held by factions in Gaza.
Thirdly, an extension of the ceasefire for an additional 50 days to negotiate two fundamental issues: 1 - the release of living Israeli soldiers held by Palestinian factions, based on a "everyone-for-everyone" basis, i.e., "prison zeroing." 2 - Full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. The source emphasized that "the three stages must be comprehensive with explicit international and UN guarantees."
After a report by NBC suggested that the Biden administration is considering using arms sales to Israel as leverage to compel Netanyahu's government to reduce military operations in Gaza, Washington affirmed that its policy regarding arming Israel has not changed.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres appealed to donor countries to "ensure the continuity" of UNRWA's operations after many suspended funding due to Israeli accusations that agency employees may be involved in the October 7 attack.
Guterres stressed that "the heinous actions that these employees may have committed must have consequences," but he believed that "dozens of thousands of men and women working for UNRWA, many of them in some of the most dangerous conditions for humanitarian workers, should not be punished," emphasizing the need to meet the urgent needs of desperate populations receiving services from them.
In contrast, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan criticized Guterres, asserting that he repeatedly ignored the "evidence" presented to him regarding UNRWA's involvement in "incitement and terrorism." At the same time, trucks loaded with humanitarian aid destined for the southern Gaza Strip were prevented from crossing near the Karam Abou Salem crossing, and the Israeli army declared the area around the crossing a "closed military zone."

Press Highlights

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israel

Palestine

UNRWA funding halt in occupied Palestine: Will it implicate Lebanon?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-24

Israel rules out ceasefire in Gaza, spokesperson denies new agreement with Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-24

Israeli government spokesperson affirms no ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-29

Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-13

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel and US show increasing divisions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-28

UNRWA funding halt in occupied Palestine: Will it implicate Lebanon?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-28

Le Drian is returning to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-28

Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-28

South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Syrian Defense Ministry: Border Guards shot down drone near border with Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:13

Repercussions of Halting UNRWA Funding: Palestinian Concerns and International Dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06

Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge

LBCI
World News
04:07

Political pressure builds on Biden to strike Iran after US deaths

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:25

Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
World News
12:23

President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Egypt at a Crossroads: Economic Challenges and Geopolitical Pressures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:47

Israeli Military Intensifies Operations in Khan Yunis Amidst International Pressure and Internal Debates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:38

Targeting Homes in Southern Confrontation Diaries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:59

Red Sea Crisis: Economic and Geopolitical Implications Beyond Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
04:55

Palestine Red Crescent Society sounds alarm on oxygen crisis at Khan Younis hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

Saudi FM says international humanitarian law must be applied to everyone

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More