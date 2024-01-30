Will the meeting between the Quintet ambassadors with Berri and efforts to elect a president succeed?

2024-01-30 | 01:35
Will the meeting between the Quintet ambassadors with Berri and efforts to elect a president succeed?
2min
Will the meeting between the Quintet ambassadors with Berri and efforts to elect a president succeed?

Ambassadors from the Quintet Committee convened with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Sources closely following the Quintet's activities confirm that this meeting marks the official commencement of their diplomatic efforts, to be followed shortly by the arrival of the committee's envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Beirut.
 
Speaking to "Al-Joumhouria," the sources explained that the ambassadors would present the broad outlines agreed upon during their recent meeting at the residence of the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari.

The sources stated, "The outlines emphasize the urgency for political parties to anticipate the escalating regional developments by addressing Lebanon's critical need for a presidential election and the restoration of political normalcy in the country at this stage."

However, a senior source informed "Al-Joumhouria" that he lacked specific details on the ambassadors' agenda or Le Drian's potential proposals.

Nevertheless, he highlighted two essential factors for the committee's success:

Firstly, the new effort should not merely replicate past endeavors.

Secondly, the committee's success hinges on securing commitments from all parties to ensure a quorum for a parliamentary session.

This diplomatic initiative comes amid a complex political landscape in Lebanon, and its outcomes are eagerly anticipated as it seeks to navigate the country's challenges.

