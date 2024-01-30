News
Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly
Press Highlights
2024-01-30 | 02:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly
Political sources to "
al-Liwaa
" emphasize that Israeli threats of a military operation against Hezbollah on the southern border are escalating rapidly.
These threats are evident through the statements of senior Israeli political and military officials, as well as the increased mobilization of additional units of the Israeli occupation army.
Sources quoted observers in the region who estimated that the number of these forces had exceeded four times what it was just weeks ago.
They stated, "This indicates preparations for a broad Israeli operation that surpasses the boundaries of what is commonly referred to as the rules of engagement, either in response to the threats or to exert additional pressure."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Middle East News
Israeli
Threats
Hezbollah
Army
Border
The Quintet explores presidential breakthrough mechanism
Will the meeting between the Quintet ambassadors with Berri and efforts to elect a president succeed?
