The Quintet explores presidential breakthrough mechanism

Informed sources consider the recent diplomatic moves by ambassadors, coinciding with the discreet meetings held by the Qatari envoy in Beirut away from the media, as a new exploratory attempt in the context of searching for solutions to the presidential stalemate.It will be part of discussions and consultations on creating a presidential breakthrough more than a new initiative.Sources told " Al-Anbaa " online newspaper that "candidates will not be proposed at this stage. Instead, there will be a blending of opinions and a convergence of viewpoints, based on the recent meeting of ambassadors at the residence of the Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari in Yarzeh."The sources hinted that the most significant proposal relates to the mechanism for electing the president, attempting to capitalize on the ambiance that accompanied the session, extending the term of the Army Commander.