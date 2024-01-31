Awaiting regional changes: MP Baydoun's take on Lebanon's Presidential process

2024-01-31 | 01:00
2min
Awaiting regional changes: MP Baydoun's take on Lebanon's Presidential process

The Quintet Committee ambassadors concerned with Lebanese affairs visited the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri.
 
 

The meeting was described as "positive and comfortable" by the Speaker. Information suggests that no names were proposed for the presidency during the meeting, and the discussion focused on criteria and attempts to bridge the differences between different political parties.

Member of the Development and Liberation bloc, MP Ashraf Baydoun, emphasized that "the atmosphere was positive and the meeting was comfortable, as Berri said. And no names were brought up during the meeting."

He said: "According to sources, a planned visit by the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Lebanon is expected, but the date is not yet known."

Speaking to "Al-Anbaa," Baydoun stressed the role of the Quintet Committee as a "facilitating element that can bring viewpoints closer and assist in achieving the electoral process. However, it cannot replace any constitutional party in its duty to elect a president."

In addition, Baydoun addressed those "who are awaiting regional changes in the area" to accomplish the presidential electoral process, stating that "some prefer not to approach it from a national perspective but rather wait for external settlement results."

He emphasized that "those who choose this path should end the Quintet Committee's opportunity and work according to local calculations."

Therefore, the engines of the committee and Berri have started, and the coming days will reveal the direction of this movement.

Although hopes are pinned on these developments, the chances of success are limited and modest for now. 

Unfortunately, Lebanon is part of the region, and solutions are postponed until settlements between global and regional powers are reached.





LBCI Previous

