News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Presidential developments: Quintet Committee's patient approach and internal dynamics
Press Highlights
2024-02-01 | 01:05
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Presidential developments: Quintet Committee's patient approach and internal dynamics
On the front of the Quintet Committee's actions, the Saudi ambassador, Walid Al-Bukhari, left for Riyadh to participate in the meetings of the Supreme Committee of the Quintet countries.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa.
This committee continues to assist Lebanon in overcoming its current political crisis and removing obstacles hindering the presidential elections.
The Saudi Ambassador will brief the members of the Supreme Committee on the positive outcomes of the Quintet countries' ambassadors' meeting with President Nabih Berri and the atmosphere surrounding the current political situation in Lebanon.
Political sources pointed out the difficulties faced by the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee in conducting a joint tour to reactivate the presidential elections file and facilitate the presidential elections as soon as possible.
It was mentioned that more than one ambassador, including the US ambassador, cannot visit the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc or the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, due to the US sanctions imposed on him.
It is expected that there will be bilateral or individual visits by committee members to other party officials and others to complete the committee's tasks in facilitating the election of a new president for the republic.
The Democratic Gathering bloc sent MP Wael Abou Faour, and the Lebanese Forces party sent MP Melhem Riachy to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
A reliable source revealed that President Berri has not received an invitation to convene a session of the parliament unless there is prior agreement through dialogue.
This was considered by the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, as a de facto imposition, decreeing the election of the candidate Sleiman Frangieh.
Political sources announced to "Al-Liwaa" that no immediate results are expected regarding the new developments in the presidential file, considering that this movement takes time. Therefore, there is no specific time frame for it.
It is believed that there are political forces responsive to the efforts of the Quintet Committee. However, some prefer to work on internal understanding, distancing themselves from external influence.
This is notably the position of the Free Patriotic Movement, as evidenced by the brief meeting between MP Gebran Bassil and the French envoy.
The same sources also noted that the recent meeting of the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee did not mention withdrawing nominations or convincing any team to support a specific personality.
They confirmed that expanding the list of candidates or returning to float the third candidate is a point to be discussed in the next stage after knowing the preferences of the parties and the extent of their openness to these options, and all of this will become apparent with time.
Meanwhile, they observed that the reflections of the budget project have begun to appear and are expected to increase, and they did not rule out that the concerned parties' outcry may rise due to the included taxes and fees.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Presidential
Quintet Committee
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
Walid Al-Bukhari
Nabih Berri
Candidate
Riyadh
Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle
Press Highlights
2024-01-24
Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:41
Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges
Press Highlights
00:41
Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-31
Awaiting regional changes: MP Baydoun's take on Lebanon's Presidential process
Press Highlights
2024-01-31
Awaiting regional changes: MP Baydoun's take on Lebanon's Presidential process
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-31
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
Press Highlights
2024-01-31
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-30
Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days
Press Highlights
2024-01-30
Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Al Mawasi area: The alarming reality of Israel's displacement 'safe zone'
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Al Mawasi area: The alarming reality of Israel's displacement 'safe zone'
0
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
0
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
0
Middle East News
02:19
Israeli Army kills dozens of Gaza militants in past day
Middle East News
02:19
Israeli Army kills dozens of Gaza militants in past day
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
5
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
7
Lebanon News
06:23
Constitutional Council did not decide to appeal law extending terms of security agency leaders; extension in effect
Lebanon News
06:23
Constitutional Council did not decide to appeal law extending terms of security agency leaders; extension in effect
8
Middle East News
06:03
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
Middle East News
06:03
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More