Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

Press Highlights
2024-02-02 | 00:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel&#39;s ceasefire nod and Hochstein&#39;s potential visit to Beirut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

Following Qatar's announcement that "Israel has agreed to a proposal for a ceasefire" and that they have received a "positive initial confirmation from Hamas" regarding this proposal, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation revealed that "the special envoy to US President Joe Biden, Amos Hochstein, will arrive in Israel early next week."

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.
Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declared, "Our goal is to contain the crisis in Gaza and prevent it from escalating into a broader war. We call on Iran to stop supplying the Houthis with weapons used in attacking ships." 

He also emphasized that "we do not want a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and we continue to engage with Israelis to ensure the war does not expand."

Political and diplomatic sources in contact with members of the Lebanese parliamentary delegation in Washington stated that Hochstein will tour the region and be in Tel Aviv starting Monday or Tuesday next week. 

If his visit yields positive results in the discussed matters, he may visit Beirut on Wednesday or Thursday next week.

In addition, French diplomatic sources mentioned to "Al-Joumhouria" that the new French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, will visit Lebanon early next week as part of a regional tour that includes several capitals in the region.

He will likely be in Beirut between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, and the tour may affect the timing, with expectations of extending his visit to some key capitals.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Amos Hochstein

Israel

Ceasefire

Beirut

Tel Aviv

Beirut

Lebanon

Gaza

War

Wahington

LBCI Next
Disrupted diplomacy: Berri's negative role in Quintet Committee's mission
Presidential developments: Quintet Committee's patient approach and internal dynamics
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-11

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Key Israeli Demands and German Warnings in Beirut Talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-05

Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Mikati condemns Beirut's suburb explosion: A new Israeli crime aimed at dragging Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Disrupted diplomacy: Berri's negative role in Quintet Committee's mission

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-01

Presidential developments: Quintet Committee's patient approach and internal dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-01

Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-31

Awaiting regional changes: MP Baydoun's take on Lebanon's Presidential process

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03

Australian coal earnings expected to plummet

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Mikati Emphasizes Commitment to UN Resolutions and Diplomatic Solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-11

Lebanese Army discovers rocket-launching platform in Qlaileh plain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-16

Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

High-level talks: Berri discusses with British Foreign Secretary regional developments

LBCI
World News
10:05

CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More