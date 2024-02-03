Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'

2024-02-03
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'

High-level official Lebanese sources affirmed to "Al-Joumhouria" that "the Israeli proposal for Hezbollah to withdraw to the north of the Litani or a few kilometers is among the impossibilities that Israel seeks to achieve diplomatically."

The sources added: "Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701 is firm, final, and total, and it cannot accept any proposal or arrangements that would affect its sovereignty or come at the expense of the residents of the southern region."

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.

A senior official told "Al-Joumhouria," "Washington supports the Israeli proposal and seeks to pass it under the title of a solution that allows civilians to return to their homes on both sides of the border.'"

Responding to a question about the possibility of Washington exerting pressure on Lebanon to pass this solution, the official said, "The solution for the border region is simple and not complicated at all, based on the comprehensive implementation of Resolution 1701, especially by Israel, and it is precisely the responsibility of the Americans to force it to implement this decision."

"As for the security situation, it is solely in the hands of Israel. When the aggression and firing stop in Gaza, life automatically returns to normal in the border area as it was before October 7 of last year."

In the same context, sources within Hezbollah confirm to "Al-Joumhouria" that "those who believe that Israel can impose a new reality in the southern region under the guise of Resolution 1701 or any other pretext are mistaken. As Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah previously affirmed, Hezbollah rejects any discussion regarding the border area or anything related to Resolution 1701 before Israel stops its aggression on Gaza and Lebanon."
 

