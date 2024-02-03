Lebanon's Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, announced to the "Asharq Al-Awsat" newspaper that he agreed with the Quintet Committee's ambassadors, whom he met on Tuesday, on the "Lebanonization" of the presidential process.

He emphasized that the Quintet Committee is just a supportive group to facilitate the election of a president without having a candidate or vetoing any of the candidates.Berri pointed out that the ambassadors "did not delve into the third presidential option" and stated that he responded in kind, not proposing any candidate names, and they did not object to his invitation to parliamentary blocs for dialogue, hoping "to reach an agreement that opens the door immediately to calling for a parliamentary session with consecutive rounds to elect a president for the republic."