Berri's 'reciprocal approach': Quintet Committee's supportive but no mention of a third presidential option

Press Highlights
2024-02-03 | 02:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berri&#39;s &#39;reciprocal approach&#39;: Quintet Committee&#39;s supportive but no mention of a third presidential option
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Berri's 'reciprocal approach': Quintet Committee's supportive but no mention of a third presidential option

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, announced to the "Asharq Al-Awsat" newspaper that he agreed with the Quintet Committee's ambassadors, whom he met on Tuesday, on the "Lebanonization" of the presidential process. 
 
This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet Asharq Al-Awsat.

He emphasized that the Quintet Committee is just a supportive group to facilitate the election of a president without having a candidate or vetoing any of the candidates.

Berri pointed out that the ambassadors "did not delve into the third presidential option" and stated that he responded in kind, not proposing any candidate names, and they did not object to his invitation to parliamentary blocs for dialogue, hoping "to reach an agreement that opens the door immediately to calling for a parliamentary session with consecutive rounds to elect a president for the republic."
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Nabih Berri

Quintet Committee

Presidential

Elections

Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-24

Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-22

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-20

Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

Britain's strong stance: Hezbollah urged to stay away from southern borders amid rising tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-02

Disrupted diplomacy: Berri's negative role in Quintet Committee's mission

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-02

Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Exclusive LBCI Interview: David Cameron urges moving Hezbollah forces north of Litani River and supports two-state solution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-19

Summer profits 'faded': Lebanese tourism suffers blow due to regional developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07

Widespread displacement: Escalation in southern confrontations intensifies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Exclusive LBCI Interview: David Cameron urges moving Hezbollah forces north of Litani River and supports two-state solution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Circular 166: BDL introduces new circular instead of Circular 151 to alleviate depositor losses

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:04

BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

Britain's strong stance: Hezbollah urged to stay away from southern borders amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Osama Hamdan to LBCI: We will not accept any Israeli intervention in managing Palestinian affairs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More