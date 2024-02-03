News
Berri's 'reciprocal approach': Quintet Committee's supportive but no mention of a third presidential option
2024-02-03
Berri's 'reciprocal approach': Quintet Committee's supportive but no mention of a third presidential option
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, announced to the "Asharq Al-Awsat" newspaper that he agreed with the Quintet Committee's ambassadors, whom he met on Tuesday, on the "Lebanonization" of the presidential process.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet Asharq Al-Awsat.
He emphasized that the Quintet Committee is just a supportive group to facilitate the election of a president without having a candidate or vetoing any of the candidates.
Berri pointed out that the ambassadors "did not delve into the third presidential option" and stated that he responded in kind, not proposing any candidate names, and they did not object to his invitation to parliamentary blocs for dialogue, hoping "to reach an agreement that opens the door immediately to calling for a parliamentary session with consecutive rounds to elect a president for the republic."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Nabih Berri
Quintet Committee
Presidential
Elections
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
Previous
