Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar

The southern borders witnessed a notable escalation yesterday, accompanied by diplomatic developments that gave this escalation a special significance. Amidst the barrage of rockets and shells on both sides of the border, Israeli media reported the commencement of a new round of talks by the US presidential envoy, Amos Hochstein, with Israeli leaders regarding proposals related to de-escalating tensions between Lebanon and Israel.

In this context, the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" stated that Hochstein will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and President Isaac Herzog in an attempt to reach an arrangement with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Meanwhile, reports indicated that Gantz informed Hochstein that "Lebanon is responsible for the terrorism emanating from its territory" and stated that "Israel will expand and deepen its military operations."

Furthermore, the Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported that Israel "will agree to a partial withdrawal of Hezbollah from the border to a distance ranging from 8 to 12 kilometers, in a significant part of southern Lebanon." The newspaper revealed that "Hezbollah withdrew about 2000 members of its elite force (Radwan Forces) from the frontlines to distant areas approximately 4 to 6 kilometers behind the border."

In the same context, sources told "Nidaa al-Watan" from a well-informed source indicated that all international envoys, notably British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, emphasized a pivotal point related to the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in its entirety, particularly the provision regarding the deployment of the army in the southern Litani area "with exceptional attention, from the perspective of expressing readiness to support the army in whatever it needs to increase its presence in this area to 15,000 soldiers, ensuring its full and comprehensive deployment across the geographical area concerned by UN Resolution 1701."

The source clarified that "the common denominator among all envoys is the necessity of implementing Resolution 1701 and enhancing the capabilities of the army in southern Litani, with Minister Cameron expressing a clear opinion, stating: 'We have helped the army and supported it logistically and training-wise in establishing border units along the eastern and northern borders, so why not apply the same on the southern border?' He added: 'We are ready to support the army and assist it with whatever it requires to establish border units tasked with deployment along the southern borders,' and did not mention the construction of observation towers, as is the case on the eastern-northern borders, knowing beforehand 'that Israel may not agree to their construction by any party in Lebanon.'

The source revealed that "Cameron clearly indicated that the only point delaying the announcement of the deal between Israel and Hamas is one, as all other details are nearly finalized, and this point revolves around the fact that the Israeli side wants a ceasefire while Hamas wants a cessation of hostilities," warning that "this dilemma means that Israel wants to retain control of military and security initiatives, hence the danger on the southern front, as what applies in Gaza may not be implemented in Lebanon, and Israel may proceed with its military and security operations."

Politically, in a first of its kind stance after the outbreak of the southern confrontations, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri stated yesterday that "the Amal Movement stands alongside Hezbollah in defending every inch of Lebanese soil. However, in this battle, the Amal Movement fights within its military capabilities, as it does not possess the capabilities of Hezbollah." He said, "I am not worried about my diplomatic role, as diplomatic resistance is an essential part of the resistance."

In Israel, the newspaper "Haaretz" cited reports from Lebanon stating that "the Amal organization is responsible for the recent rockets launched at northern Israel." The Israeli channel "i24" quoted an Israeli officer saying: "If the Israeli government wants to expand the war with southern Lebanon, it must realize that it will not only face Hezbollah but also Amal."

In contrast, Defense Minister Yoav Galant warned Hezbollah that "Israel has many offensive tools that it can use in Lebanon." He said during a visit to the Tel Nof Airbase in central Israel: "We have not yet begun to activate all our units and all our special capabilities. We have many elements ready. The clear instructions given to the air force are to direct our aircrafts northward. We are prepared."