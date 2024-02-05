Lebanon Awaits Séjourné

2024-02-05 | 04:42
Lebanon Awaits Séjourné
2min
Lebanon Awaits Séjourné

A source within the Change MP parliamentary Bloc confirmed that meetings will be held with other parliamentary blocs and groups to attempt to coordinate positions and reach specific agreements regarding the election of a president for the republic.
 
The source, speaking to "al-Joumhouria" newspaper, pointed out that the impression among everyone is that waiting is still dominating the situation, due to the ongoing war in Gaza and the region, especially since the external initiatives came to fill a Lebanese void that should have been filled by the Lebanese themselves.
In a related context, the country is preparing to receive more international envoys, with the new French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, at the forefront this week.
Diplomatic sources revealed to the same newspaper that Stéphane Séjourné's schedule of meetings will involve senior officials, unlike the visit of his British counterpart, David Cameron, which excluded Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in a move considered negative by Lebanese diplomacy. The British are accused by Lebanese of rejecting Lebanese ideas and proposals regarding the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon.
 

