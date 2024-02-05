News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon Awaits Séjourné
Press Highlights
2024-02-05 | 04:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon Awaits Séjourné
A source within the Change MP parliamentary Bloc confirmed that meetings will be held with other parliamentary blocs and groups to attempt to coordinate positions and reach specific agreements regarding the election of a president for the republic.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria.
The source, speaking to "al-Joumhouria" newspaper, pointed out that the impression among everyone is that waiting is still dominating the situation, due to the ongoing war in Gaza and the region, especially since the external initiatives came to fill a Lebanese void that should have been filled by the Lebanese themselves.
In a related context, the country is preparing to receive more international envoys, with the new French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, at the forefront this week.
Diplomatic sources revealed to the same newspaper that Stéphane Séjourné's schedule of meetings will involve senior officials, unlike the visit of his British counterpart, David Cameron, which excluded Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in a move considered negative by Lebanese diplomacy. The British are accused by Lebanese of rejecting Lebanese ideas and proposals regarding the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon.
Press Highlights
Lebanon
France
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-01
France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
Lebanon News
2024-01-01
France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-21
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Press Highlights
2023-12-21
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
0
World News
2023-12-20
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
World News
2023-12-20
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
0
Middle East News
2023-12-17
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-12-17
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-04
Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence
Press Highlights
2024-02-04
Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-03
Berri's 'reciprocal approach': Quintet Committee's supportive but no mention of a third presidential option
Press Highlights
2024-02-03
Berri's 'reciprocal approach': Quintet Committee's supportive but no mention of a third presidential option
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-03
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
Press Highlights
2024-02-03
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
India’s local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
India’s local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'
0
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Hochstein: Washington still wants normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Hochstein: Washington still wants normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-10-17
President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the 'Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-17
President Abbas Declares 3 Days of Mourning for the 'Massacre Victims of Hospital in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
3
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More