US facilitates conflict resolution in three phases: Lebanese 'yellow light' and Israeli confirmation





Between these two stages, there is a phase for the return of displaced persons to their homes on both sides of the border.



This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan. The US envoy, Amos Hochstein, conveyed a solution project to end the tension on the border between Lebanon and Israel in three stages, starting with Hezbollah's withdrawal and ending with the initiation of negotiations on border disputes.Between these two stages, there is a phase for the return of displaced persons to their homes on both sides of the border.

Awaiting the next steps in this project, the Israeli stance initially welcomed what was conveyed by President Joe Biden's envoy, especially as Israeli media spoke of a "green light" from the Lebanese government for the project.



On the Lebanese side, the stance seemed to diverge from the project, according to caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, who stated that "what Israel seeks is to limit the discussion only to the return of its settlers to the northern border."



Awaiting Hochstein's visit to Lebanon again, observers recalled the statement made by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to "Nidaa al-Watan" on January 23rd, when he said in response to a question about whether Hochstein failed in his mission, "Not to my knowledge. He did not mention the withdrawal of Hezbollah by 7 kilometers. He proposed a certain program, and we are not far from it."



Mikati added: "All I can say is that he carries an acceptable proposal after stability returns to the south, achieving relative stability, paving the way for permanent stability."



Additionally, he mentioned that the proposal at present "is security-related, and what is certain is that Hochstein did not fail in his mission, and we are in the process of following up, and things will become apparent in the coming weeks."



In the observers' opinion, what was mentioned about a "green light" granted by the Lebanese government and discussed by Hochstein Monday in Israel is still a "yellow light" in Beirut, linked to Hezbollah's position.



Member of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" parliamentary bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, said: "We say to these envoys, no talk or discussion about any matter concerning the front here before the aggression on Gaza stops. The jihadists have not and will not withdraw or retreat."



The Hebrew media reported last Saturday that the project mediated by the United States includes three stages:



Firstly, a temporary agreement, including the withdrawal of Hezbollah forces from 8 kilometers to 10 kilometers.



Secondly, an increase in the deployment of United Nations forces and the Lebanese army in the region.



Thirdly, the return of evacuated residents to their homes in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.



The framework will also include discussions on delineating actual land borders between Israel and Lebanon. There will be discussions on 13 disputed points along their shared border. This will be accompanied by potential economic incentives led by the United States to Beirut to agree to the agreement.



The "Yedioth Ahronoth" newspaper reported that Hochstein obtained "green light" from the Lebanese government for his proposal, although it is still unclear whether Hezbollah agrees to the arrangement.



According to a report by Israeli Channel 12, "Senior Israeli officials feel optimistic about a possible deal for the first time since the start of the war nearly five months ago."



The US envoy urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Minister Benny Gantz to "give his plan a chance" when he met them.



Gallant said, "We prefer the diplomatic process to war, on one simple condition, that Hezbollah cannot threaten us through raids or missile launches. If diplomatic efforts fail, we will not hesitate to use military force to return the residents to their homes."



In a related context, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that "time is running out" to reach a diplomatic solution in southern Lebanon, and he added to his French counterpart, Stéphane Séjourné, that "Israel will move militarily to return its citizens to its northern border area if a diplomatic solution is not reached."



The French Minister is scheduled to start an official visit to Lebanon today, Tuesday