News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US facilitates conflict resolution in three phases: Lebanese 'yellow light' and Israeli confirmation
Press Highlights
2024-02-06 | 05:26
High views
Share
Share
5
min
US facilitates conflict resolution in three phases: Lebanese 'yellow light' and Israeli confirmation
The US envoy, Amos Hochstein, conveyed a solution project to end the tension on the border between Lebanon and Israel in three stages, starting with Hezbollah's withdrawal and ending with the initiation of negotiations on border disputes.
Between these two stages, there is a phase for the return of displaced persons to their homes on both sides of the border.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
Awaiting the next steps in this project, the Israeli stance initially welcomed what was conveyed by President Joe Biden's envoy, especially as Israeli media spoke of a "green light" from the Lebanese government for the project.
On the Lebanese side, the stance seemed to diverge from the project, according to caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, who stated that "what Israel seeks is to limit the discussion only to the return of its settlers to the northern border."
Awaiting Hochstein's visit to Lebanon again, observers recalled the statement made by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to "Nidaa al-Watan" on January 23rd, when he said in response to a question about whether Hochstein failed in his mission, "Not to my knowledge. He did not mention the withdrawal of Hezbollah by 7 kilometers. He proposed a certain program, and we are not far from it."
Mikati added: "All I can say is that he carries an acceptable proposal after stability returns to the south, achieving relative stability, paving the way for permanent stability."
Additionally, he mentioned that the proposal at present "is security-related, and what is certain is that Hochstein did not fail in his mission, and we are in the process of following up, and things will become apparent in the coming weeks."
In the observers' opinion, what was mentioned about a "green light" granted by the Lebanese government and discussed by Hochstein Monday in Israel is still a "yellow light" in Beirut, linked to Hezbollah's position.
Member of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" parliamentary bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, said: "We say to these envoys, no talk or discussion about any matter concerning the front here before the aggression on Gaza stops. The jihadists have not and will not withdraw or retreat."
The Hebrew media reported last Saturday that the project mediated by the United States includes three stages:
Firstly, a temporary agreement, including the withdrawal of Hezbollah forces from 8 kilometers to 10 kilometers.
Secondly, an increase in the deployment of United Nations forces and the Lebanese army in the region.
Thirdly, the return of evacuated residents to their homes in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.
The framework will also include discussions on delineating actual land borders between Israel and Lebanon. There will be discussions on 13 disputed points along their shared border. This will be accompanied by potential economic incentives led by the United States to Beirut to agree to the agreement.
The "Yedioth Ahronoth" newspaper reported that Hochstein obtained "green light" from the Lebanese government for his proposal, although it is still unclear whether Hezbollah agrees to the arrangement.
According to a report by Israeli Channel 12, "Senior Israeli officials feel optimistic about a possible deal for the first time since the start of the war nearly five months ago."
The US envoy urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Minister Benny Gantz to "give his plan a chance" when he met them.
Gallant said, "We prefer the diplomatic process to war, on one simple condition, that Hezbollah cannot threaten us through raids or missile launches. If diplomatic efforts fail, we will not hesitate to use military force to return the residents to their homes."
In a related context, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that "time is running out" to reach a diplomatic solution in southern Lebanon, and he added to his French counterpart, Stéphane Séjourné, that "Israel will move militarily to return its citizens to its northern border area if a diplomatic solution is not reached."
The French Minister is scheduled to start an official visit to Lebanon today, Tuesday
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Lebanon
US
Land
Dispute
Borders
Mediation
Conflict
UN
Diplomacy
Hezbollah
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-03
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
Press Highlights
2024-02-03
Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-18
The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations
Press Highlights
2024-01-18
The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
0
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-05
Lebanon Awaits Séjourné
Press Highlights
2024-02-05
Lebanon Awaits Séjourné
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-05
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
Press Highlights
2024-02-05
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-04
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
2024-02-04
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
0
World News
2023-09-20
Poland Protests Zelensky's Statements at the United Nations
World News
2023-09-20
Poland Protests Zelensky's Statements at the United Nations
0
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Blinken continues Middle East efforts as Gaza war approaches its fifth month
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
3
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
4
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks
7
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More