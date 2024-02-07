News
Educators' struggle: 110 teachers abstain for second year
2024-02-07 | 01:26
One hundred ten teachers are still abstaining from teaching for the second consecutive year.
For them, the salary base has dropped from $1600 to only $27, and even when multiplied by seven times, it does not exceed the $200 monthly ceiling.
This amount is deemed "unacceptable for teaching 18 classes weekly and commuting 16 days monthly," as they told "Al-Akhbar" newspaper.
