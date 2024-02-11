Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut

2024-02-11 | 02:52
Iran&#39;s diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut
0min
Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut

Political sources believe that Abdollahian chose Beirut to convey a message to the Americans. The essence of the message is that "his country does not want war in the region and is prepared to ensure that US and European ships in the Red Sea are not targeted."

This article was originally published in, translated from online newspaper Al Anbaa.
The sources told the online newspaper Al Anbaa, "Abdollahian's talk about a truce means that Iran is in the atmosphere of the ongoing negotiations to achieve it and that his visit to Lebanon also aims to reassure its allies that it will not abandon them."
 
 

Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood
LBCI Previous

