News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Abdollahian's reassurances to Hezbollah: Absorb strikes as we negotiate with Washington
Press Highlights
2024-02-12 | 00:38
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Abdollahian's reassurances to Hezbollah: Absorb strikes as we negotiate with Washington
The "reassurances" conveyed to Beirut by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian did not achieve their intended purpose.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
Following the official and partisan meetings he held in the Lebanese capital last Friday and Saturday, "Nidaa Al Watan" learned that senior officials expressed their concerns about the war threatened by Israel, with its possibilities still looming.
According to one official, "We must not overlook that we are facing a power in Israel led by Benjamin Netanyahu, who is tough on both Gaza and Lebanon together."
As one security official said, "There are those who promote that the option of no war is 100 percent guaranteed. Does that make sense? Logic dictates that we must prepare for the possibility of war even if its likelihood is only 10 percent."
In this context, a well-informed source clarified to "Nidaa Al Watan" that "the main objective of Abdollahian's visit to Beirut is to 'meet with the Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah to convey an Iranian message from the top leadership in Iran, namely Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei."
"Then he met with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri for two hours, with Berri being the most involved in the conversation," the source continued.
In addition, the source revealed that "the essence of the Iranian message is that Tehran's affairs are 'progressing' with Washington, and we agree with the US administration not to expand the war and not to turn it into a regional war."
"Hezbollah must continue to 'absorb' the painful Israeli strikes and refrain from responding as Netanyahu wishes to initiate a comprehensive war. At that point, the United States would be forced to stand with him," the source added.
The source said that "the Iranian wants Hezbollah to bear the losses no matter how heavy they are, and the American guarantee is that if Netanyahu gets involved in a wide war, this will quickly mean the downfall of his government, and thus his downfall."
"In this situation, there is a radical shift in Iranian orientations, which used to raise the slogan of the disappearance of Israel but now raises the slogan of the fall of Netanyahu," the source stated.
Furthermore, the source explained that "the talks at Ain el-Tineh focused on a central point, which is the significant destruction in villages and towns on the edge of the strip, with estimates ranging from $500 million to $1.2 billion so far."
"This is a major concern for Berri, who wants to return quickly and start the reconstruction process, taking into account that no countries will step forward to help Lebanon, as happened after the 2006 war, so it is up to Iran to fulfill its obligations in this regard," the source said.
The source continued, "Abdollahian was very positive about the reconstruction issue, without making an explicit announcement, awaiting the outcome of the situation when the war, which is being worked on to end with a ceasefire before entering Ramadan, comes to an end."
On the other hand, "Nidaa Al Watan" learned that "a high-level leadership delegation from Hamas visited Beirut last week and met with Nasrallah, aiming to align their views on the mutual papers regarding the ceasefire deal in Gaza."
"Nasrallah's answer was clear, saying, 'Decide what you find in your interest, and we are with you in any decision you make.'" The source pointed out the convergence between the two sides on the priority of a ceasefire, even if it requires some concessions.
In a related context, visitors to Army Commander General Joseph Aoun said, "The Israeli penetration into Lebanon is significant. The latest example is Hezbollah field commander Wissam Al-Tawil, who was killed by planting an explosive device near his house in Kherbet Selem, which was then detonated from the air upon his exit."
The visitors also conveyed that US envoy Amos Hochstein informed Lebanese officials "that the withdrawal from Shebaa Farms is not included in the offer presented to Lebanon" and "that UNIFIL forces recently informed Lebanon, citing Israelis, that the city of Nabatieh is now within the target range."
The army commander does not deny "the existence of security coordination with Hezbollah and continuous discussions between them on how to prevent the expansion of the war area."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Hezbollah
Israel
Washington
Lebanon
South
Nabih Berri
Najib Mikati
Strikes
Nabatieh
Next
Lebanese delegation, led by Mikati, heads to Munich Security Conference
Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:36
Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement
Press Highlights
01:36
Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement
0
Press Highlights
01:18
Efforts to reconcile Hariri with Joumblatt
Press Highlights
01:18
Efforts to reconcile Hariri with Joumblatt
0
Press Highlights
00:56
Lebanese delegation, led by Mikati, heads to Munich Security Conference
Press Highlights
00:56
Lebanese delegation, led by Mikati, heads to Munich Security Conference
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-11
Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut
Press Highlights
2024-02-11
Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Operation Golden Hand: Will Israel's operation lead to a successful prisoner exchange deal or a more obstructive path?
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Operation Golden Hand: Will Israel's operation lead to a successful prisoner exchange deal or a more obstructive path?
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-09
Northern front tensions: Will the Israeli Cabinet decide to continue the war or pursue a prisoner exchange deal?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-09
Northern front tensions: Will the Israeli Cabinet decide to continue the war or pursue a prisoner exchange deal?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
03:11
Yemeni Armed Forces reportedly target US ship 'Star Iris' in Red Sea
Middle East News
03:11
Yemeni Armed Forces reportedly target US ship 'Star Iris' in Red Sea
2
Press Highlights
00:38
Abdollahian's reassurances to Hezbollah: Absorb strikes as we negotiate with Washington
Press Highlights
00:38
Abdollahian's reassurances to Hezbollah: Absorb strikes as we negotiate with Washington
3
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
5
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
6
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
8
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli drone strikes Khiam, conducts two raids near Odeisseh
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli drone strikes Khiam, conducts two raids near Odeisseh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More