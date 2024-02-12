Efforts to reconcile Hariri with Joumblatt

Sources to "Nidaa Al-Watan" indicated that Berri seeks to reconcile Hariri with former "Progressive Socialist Party" leader Walid Joumblatt.



Mikati's circles considered Hariri's return to Beirut beneficial based on the strong relationship between them, which has not been severed despite the decision of the "Future" leader to retire from political life in 2022.



Sources also suggested that Hariri has received an invitation to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and this invitation is being prepared to determine its timing.