Efforts to reconcile Hariri with Joumblatt

Press Highlights
2024-02-12 | 01:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Efforts to reconcile Hariri with Joumblatt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Efforts to reconcile Hariri with Joumblatt

Sources to "Nidaa Al-Watan" indicated that Berri seeks to reconcile Hariri with former "Progressive Socialist Party" leader Walid Joumblatt.

Mikati's circles considered Hariri's return to Beirut beneficial based on the strong relationship between them, which has not been severed despite the decision of the "Future" leader to retire from political life in 2022.

Sources also suggested that Hariri has received an invitation to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and this invitation is being prepared to determine its timing.

Press Highlights

Walid Joumblatt

Saad Hariri

Najib Mikati

Lebanon

Russia

Vladimir Putin

LBCI Next
Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement
Lebanese delegation, led by Mikati, heads to Munich Security Conference
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-10

Walid Joumblatt's diplomatic visit to Russia: Shifting focus amidst regional turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-20

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon urges halt to military operations in the south

LBCI
World News
11:48

Paris reveals network of 'organized Russian propaganda' targeting Europe, the US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Lebanese delegation, led by Mikati, heads to Munich Security Conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Abdollahian's reassurances to Hezbollah: Absorb strikes as we negotiate with Washington

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-11

Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Operation Golden Hand: Will Israel's operation lead to a successful prisoner exchange deal or a more obstructive path?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-19

Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-09

Northern front tensions: Will the Israeli Cabinet decide to continue the war or pursue a prisoner exchange deal?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Yemeni Armed Forces reportedly target US ship 'Star Iris' in Red Sea

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Abdollahian's reassurances to Hezbollah: Absorb strikes as we negotiate with Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli drone strikes Khiam, conducts two raids near Odeisseh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More