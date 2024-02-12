Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement

2024-02-12 | 01:36
Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement
Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement

Sources familiar with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's third visit to Beirut revealed that he asked Tehran's allies in Beirut to show restraint to miss the opportunity for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insists on escalation in the south to pass a message to the countries that are pressuring him to prevent him from expanding the war along the northern front.

Lebanese sources explained to "Asharq Al-Awsat" that Abdollahian's discussions remained under the condition of giving a chance to pass the settlement based on stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza, revealing that correspondence between Tehran and Washington has not ceased; instead, it has increased to prevent the expansion of the war.

Press Highlights

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Iran

Israel

Gaza

Beirut

War

South

Escalation

