Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement
Press Highlights
2024-02-12 | 01:36
Abdollahian: Iran is a partner in the settlement
Sources familiar with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's third visit to Beirut revealed that he asked Tehran's allies in Beirut to show restraint to miss the opportunity for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insists on escalation in the south to pass a message to the countries that are pressuring him to prevent him from expanding the war along the northern front.
Lebanese sources explained to "Asharq Al-Awsat" that Abdollahian's discussions remained under the condition of giving a chance to pass the settlement based on stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza, revealing that correspondence between Tehran and Washington has not ceased; instead, it has increased to prevent the expansion of the war.
Press Highlights
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Iran
Israel
Gaza
Beirut
War
South
Escalation
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli drone strikes Khiam, conducts two raids near Odeisseh
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli drone strikes Khiam, conducts two raids near Odeisseh
