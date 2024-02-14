According to "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper, Tuesday was a remarkable day for Saad Hariri, as diplomatic, political, and religious delegations flocked to "Beit Al Wasat," urging him to reconsider his decision to retire from political activity.Among the prominent visitors before noon was the new US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, who described the 45-minute meeting as "excellent."According to "Al-Joumhouria," reports indicate a "clear American desire" for Hariri to return to political life and contribute to Lebanon's ongoing regional settlement and revival process.