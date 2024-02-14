US Pushes for Hariri's Political Comeback: Diplomatic Surge at Beit Al Wasat

Press Highlights
2024-02-14 | 02:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Pushes for Hariri&#39;s Political Comeback: Diplomatic Surge at Beit Al Wasat
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US Pushes for Hariri's Political Comeback: Diplomatic Surge at Beit Al Wasat

According to "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper, Tuesday was a remarkable day for Saad Hariri, as diplomatic, political, and religious delegations flocked to "Beit Al Wasat," urging him to reconsider his decision to retire from political activity. 

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria.

Among the prominent visitors before noon was the new US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, who described the 45-minute meeting as "excellent."

According to "Al-Joumhouria," reports indicate a "clear American desire" for Hariri to return to political life and contribute to Lebanon's ongoing regional settlement and revival process.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Beit Al Wasat

Diplomacy

Saad Hariri

Political Return

Lebanon asserts full compliance with Resolution 1701 amidst heightened tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-13

Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-02

Disrupted diplomacy: Berri's negative role in Quintet Committee's mission

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-01

Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Lebanon asserts full compliance with Resolution 1701 amidst heightened tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

In Lebanon, tensions rise amid diplomatic talks as Rafic Hariri is remembered

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-13

Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-13

Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25

Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-25

Violent attack on LGBTI-Friendly bar in Beirut sparks urgent concerns for human rights, says Amnesty International

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:57

Israeli Oct. 7 victims press ICC to investigate Hamas

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Lebanon asserts full compliance with Resolution 1701 amidst heightened tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

In Lebanon, tensions rise amid diplomatic talks as Rafic Hariri is remembered

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:06

US Pushes for Hariri's Political Comeback: Diplomatic Surge at Beit Al Wasat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:50

French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:37

Understanding Israeli Strategies: Insights into Cairo Negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:00

Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More