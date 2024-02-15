News
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
Press Highlights
2024-02-15 | 00:34
High views
Share
Share
4
min
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
In conjunction with the commemoration of the 19th anniversary of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri's martyrdom, the south witnessed the fiercest shelling since the start of the Israeli aggression on the borders.
This article was initially published and translated from the Lebanese online newspaper Al-Anbaa.
This occurred after the announcement of a casualty in the northern occupied territories due to the targeting of the Israeli military command site in Safed. The warplanes raided several areas in the south, Iqlim al Tuffah, Tyre, and Nabatieh, amidst low-altitude flights over the capital, the Matn coast, and Kesrouane.
This was accompanied by "hostile" statements and threats by Israeli officials, holding the Lebanese state responsible for what was happening.
However, the most dangerous escalation was the "massacre" committed by the Israeli entity in the city of Nabatieh on Wednesday evening, resulting in several deaths, including children and women.
In this context, commenting on the speech of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Israeli threats against Lebanon, former MP Wehbe Katicha pointed out in an interview with Al-Anbaa that Nasrallah's speech included many justifications for him to enter the war due to lack of any guarantees from the envoys negotiating with him for withdrawal and retreating several kilometers from the Blue Line.
The escalation in the border areas is aimed at moving things better, especially since there are two Israeli casualties. "We do not know how the Israeli response will be, but things will not be in favor of Lebanon, especially as Israel wants to settle matters quickly."
Katicha remarked that expanding the war in Lebanon still faces Western and American rejection, and no one can predict the direction of events in the coming days. The war is very costly, especially for the residents of border villages.
He considered that Hezbollah is not inclined to escalate, but on the other hand, no one knows Israel's intentions, but it may inevitably move towards escalation if negotiations reach a deadlock.
He described the field escalation as a threat that could lead to a "comprehensive war," but things may deteriorate for the worse at any moment, expressing his fear that Lebanon will pay a very high price.
Politically, Wednesday witnessed a noticeable presence of the Future Movement and its supporters on the occasion of commemorating the 19th anniversary of Rafic Hariri's martyrdom, with the participation of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
In this context, former MP Nazih Najem affirmed in an interview with Al-Anbaa that the decision for Hariri's return to political work has been made, and his return to Lebanon is linked to regional developments, but it is not far off and will take place after reassessing matters.
He pointed out that the situation in Lebanon will not be rectified without Hariri's return, as the Sunni community remaining without a leader has proven its failure.
The dinner at the Beit al-Wasat, which brought together former minister Sleiman Frangieh and his son MP Tony Frangieh with Hariri, indicates a significant development in the presidential scene that may help elect a president, he said.
Amidst the developments in the internal political scene, attention remains on the outcome of Hariri's meetings, the resumption of his activities, and whether they will constitute a turning point in the political arena that helps end the presidential vacuum and restore the pivotal role of the Sunni sect in the country.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Israel-Gaza War Updates
South Lebanon
Shelling
Saad Hariri
Rafic Hariri
Israel
Aggression
Borders
Safed
Nabatieh
Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah
Blue Line
War
Lebanon
