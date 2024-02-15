France-US coordination in Lebanon - Pure American mediation has 'no chance of success:' Asharq Al-Awsat sources

As Lebanese media buzzes with news of "competition" between the United States and France regarding the situation on Lebanon's southern borders and efforts for de-escalation advocated by various regional and international parties, French sources confirmed to Asharq Al-Awsat that Paris and Washington are "coordinating" and "collaborating" efforts based on an important principle for the French side.This side considers that "the two parties capable of pushing for de-escalation and finding solutions are France and the United States."These sources add that there is a "conviction" in Paris and Washington that pure American mediation has "no chance of success."French sources confirm that the efforts made by Paris and "those made by Washington" are a "response to a request from both the Lebanese and Israeli sides to avoid an open war, and we responded to this request as did the American side."In response to the position expressed by Hezbollah, refusing to consider any security arrangements and mediations before the war stops in Gaza, Paris stated that a truce would lead to a reduction in escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border, "and this is what we have noticed before."However, it adds that it is "not advisable to wait for a ceasefire to begin considering practical proposals, and when a ceasefire occurs, we will be ready because the concerned parties have discussed the presented proposals."These sources emphasize that there is a feeling in Paris that the proposals and ideas presented after clarification and explanation have found approval from all parties, an assessment that differs significantly from what comes from the Lebanese side and the reservations reportedly expressed about these proposals.Paris is keen to point out the differences between it and the United States in dealing with regional issues, whether regarding the ceasefire in Gaza or what is happening in the Red Sea.It emphasizes the "balance" of the French position and asserts that people "know that in the region and Lebanon." However, French sources believe French and American contributions "complement each other."In the same context, Paris says that despite the reservations expressed by Hezbollah, including the speech delivered by its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday, linking the ceasefire in Gaza with calm on the Lebanese-Israeli border, "there is an awareness on both sides of the border that an 'open war' is possible.""It will be catastrophic, and it is beneficial (from now) to have a dialogue about de-escalation, and (Hezbollah) realizes that it is better to prepare from now for a ceasefire when it happens in Gaza."Paris affirms the existence of coordination and consultation between Hezbollah and the Lebanese officials negotiating with the French envoys.Regarding its proposals, diplomatic sources emphasize that they "give the Lebanese army a decisive role," knowing it needs funding and equipment to perform the required role.As for the presidential vacuum and the resumption of consultations by President Emmanuel Macron's envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, French sources pointed out that the concerned countries seeking to push for presidential elections are "in agreement to exert pressure on the Lebanese" to encourage them to elect a president.It noted that pressure succeeded in extending the term of the Lebanese army commander and that there is international consensus on the necessity of ending the political crisis in Lebanon.