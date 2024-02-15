France-US coordination in Lebanon - Pure American mediation has 'no chance of success:' Asharq Al-Awsat sources

Press Highlights
2024-02-15 | 01:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France-US coordination in Lebanon - Pure American mediation has &#39;no chance of success:&#39; Asharq Al-Awsat sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
France-US coordination in Lebanon - Pure American mediation has 'no chance of success:' Asharq Al-Awsat sources

As Lebanese media buzzes with news of "competition" between the United States and France regarding the situation on Lebanon's southern borders and efforts for de-escalation advocated by various regional and international parties, French sources confirmed to Asharq Al-Awsat that Paris and Washington are "coordinating" and "collaborating" efforts based on an important principle for the French side.

This side considers that "the two parties capable of pushing for de-escalation and finding solutions are France and the United States."

This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet Asharq Al-Awsat. 

These sources add that there is a "conviction" in Paris and Washington that pure American mediation has "no chance of success."

French sources confirm that the efforts made by Paris and "those made by Washington" are a "response to a request from both the Lebanese and Israeli sides to avoid an open war, and we responded to this request as did the American side."

In response to the position expressed by Hezbollah, refusing to consider any security arrangements and mediations before the war stops in Gaza, Paris stated that a truce would lead to a reduction in escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border, "and this is what we have noticed before." 

However, it adds that it is "not advisable to wait for a ceasefire to begin considering practical proposals, and when a ceasefire occurs, we will be ready because the concerned parties have discussed the presented proposals." 

These sources emphasize that there is a feeling in Paris that the proposals and ideas presented after clarification and explanation have found approval from all parties, an assessment that differs significantly from what comes from the Lebanese side and the reservations reportedly expressed about these proposals.

Paris is keen to point out the differences between it and the United States in dealing with regional issues, whether regarding the ceasefire in Gaza or what is happening in the Red Sea. 

It emphasizes the "balance" of the French position and asserts that people "know that in the region and Lebanon." However, French sources believe French and American contributions "complement each other."

In the same context, Paris says that despite the reservations expressed by Hezbollah, including the speech delivered by its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday, linking the ceasefire in Gaza with calm on the Lebanese-Israeli border, "there is an awareness on both sides of the border that an 'open war' is possible."

"It will be catastrophic, and it is beneficial (from now) to have a dialogue about de-escalation, and (Hezbollah) realizes that it is better to prepare from now for a ceasefire when it happens in Gaza." 

Paris affirms the existence of coordination and consultation between Hezbollah and the Lebanese officials negotiating with the French envoys.

Regarding its proposals, diplomatic sources emphasize that they "give the Lebanese army a decisive role," knowing it needs funding and equipment to perform the required role.

As for the presidential vacuum and the resumption of consultations by President Emmanuel Macron's envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, French sources pointed out that the concerned countries seeking to push for presidential elections are "in agreement to exert pressure on the Lebanese" to encourage them to elect a president.

It noted that pressure succeeded in extending the term of the Lebanese army commander and that there is international consensus on the necessity of ending the political crisis in Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

France

US

De-escalation

Mediation

Southern Borders

Ceasefire

Gaza

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Presidential

Vacuum

Emmanuel Macron

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Israel

LBCI Next
Paris and Washington: Unveiling the 'fundamental conflict'
South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-13

France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11

Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05

Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-03

Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:46

Paris and Washington: Unveiling the 'fundamental conflict'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-14

US Pushes for Hariri's Political Comeback: Diplomatic Surge at Beit Al Wasat

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-14

Lebanon asserts full compliance with Resolution 1701 amidst heightened tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Erdogan and El-Sisi: A historic meeting in Cairo signals a shift in Turkish-Egyptian relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Questions and skepticism: Israeli army releases video allegedly showing Hamas leader Sinwar

LBCI
World News
03:30

UK economy falls into recession

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Airstrike hits three-story building in Aadchit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Gantz: The one responsible for launching rockets from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah but the Lebanese state, and the response will be soon and forcefully

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:45

Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Four civilians, including two children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More