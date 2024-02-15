Paris and Washington: Unveiling the 'fundamental conflict'

Sources have revealed the existence of a "fundamental conflict" between Paris and Washington.It pointed out to Al-Akhbar newspaper that Lebanese officials working on the "Beirut-Washington line" conveyed remarks hinting that the US administration insists that Washington plays the primary role in framing the solution, especially concerning the land demarcation process.Al-Akhbar obtained Arab diplomatic documents indicating that a day after Hezbollah initiated its operations against the occupation forces, an Egyptian diplomat spoke in the second week of the war about ongoing communications with Lebanon.He confirmed that Washington sent a message to Hezbollah through a third party, urging it not to escalate against Israel.He mentioned that the US message also included an affirmation that the American naval reinforcements sent to the Mediterranean Sea were not explicitly directed against Hezbollah but against any party that may resort to escalation.