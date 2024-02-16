Information Technology Committee: Airport systems breach may remain a mystery

2024-02-16 | 03:19
Information Technology Committee: Airport systems breach may remain a mystery
2min
Information Technology Committee: Airport systems breach may remain a mystery

Cybersecurity concerns resurfaced in the parliament, this time on the agenda of The Information Technology Committee, which met yesterday with the Chairman and General Director of OGERO, Imad Kreidieh, and representatives from security services in a new attempt to answer the question described by Committee Chairman MP Tony Frangieh as a "hidden puzzle": Who breached the airport's information systems on January 7th?
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.

No final answers have been provided by the ongoing investigation led by General Security, Military Intelligence, and the Information Branch so far. Still, according to Frangieh's statement to "Nidaa Al-Watan," "We know we were subjected to a cyberattack, but unfortunately, we have not yet identified the attacker, although this is the essence of the investigations."

On the other hand, Committee rapporteur MP Elias Hankach supported OGERO's Director-General Imad Kreidieh in saying that OGERO may not have direct responsibility for what happened at the airport. However, he believed that " many questions are still awaiting answers, especially regarding the disruption of the baggage handling system and its connection to a suspicious smuggling operation."

