Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war

2024-02-17 | 01:14
Lebanon rejects Israel&#39;s &#39;intensifying attacks&#39; to drag it into war
Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war

A political source told al-Joumhouria, "Lebanon is not seeking war and does not want it."

The source added: "However, Israel, through intensifying its attacks on Lebanon and targeting civilians in southern villages and towns, in addition to expanding the scope of its assaults, is actively seeking to drag Lebanon into a war."

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria.

The source pointed out that "Israel wants to expand the war from Gaza to Lebanon, and we are aware that there is no benefit for Lebanon to fall into the Israeli trap and slide into war. We will not fulfill what Israel desires." 

He stated, "So far, matters are still under control, and Hezbollah's resistance has not deviated from the rules of engagement. In conclusion, Lebanon does not want war and will not initiate it."

"Still, if war is imposed, and the enemy attempts to launch an aggression against Lebanon, we will all stand united in the line of resistance and defend our country," the source concluded.
 

