Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources

Informed political sources believe that it is no longer possible to discuss verified field events in the southern arena from now on as long as the conflicting parties have raised the stakes and continued escalation.The Israeli enemy's threat to the state raises concerns about the feasibility of executing this threat and formulating plans in this regard, knowing that nothing is clear.The sources pointed out to the "Al-Liwaa" newspaper that the southern front, based on what has been presented, will not calm down at a time when a decisive picture has not emerged regarding diplomatic efforts for de-escalation.These sources also confirmed that there is talk circulating behind the scenes that the Amal Movement-Hezbollah duo retreated in supporting the head of the Marada Movement, former Deputy Sleiman Frangieh.While Sayyed Nasrallah's words were interpreted in this context, parliamentary circles called for waiting for the repercussions of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah's position and whether there will be a more explanatory stance issued.