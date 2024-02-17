News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
Press Highlights
2024-02-17 | 02:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
Informed political sources believe that it is no longer possible to discuss verified field events in the southern arena from now on as long as the conflicting parties have raised the stakes and continued escalation.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Liwaa.
The Israeli enemy's threat to the state raises concerns about the feasibility of executing this threat and formulating plans in this regard, knowing that nothing is clear.
The sources pointed out to the "Al-Liwaa" newspaper that the southern front, based on what has been presented, will not calm down at a time when a decisive picture has not emerged regarding diplomatic efforts for de-escalation.
These sources also confirmed that there is talk circulating behind the scenes that the Amal Movement-Hezbollah duo retreated in supporting the head of the Marada Movement, former Deputy Sleiman Frangieh.
While Sayyed Nasrallah's words were interpreted in this context, parliamentary circles called for waiting for the repercussions of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah's position and whether there will be a more explanatory stance issued.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Amal Movement
Hezbollah
Marada Movement
Lebanon
Sleiman Frangieh
Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Geagea's meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah's operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Geagea's meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah's operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:14
Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war
Press Highlights
01:14
Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war
0
Press Highlights
00:43
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
Press Highlights
00:43
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-16
Information Technology Committee: Airport systems breach may remain a mystery
Press Highlights
2024-02-16
Information Technology Committee: Airport systems breach may remain a mystery
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-16
Political dynamics surround Hariri's potential return
Press Highlights
2024-02-16
Political dynamics surround Hariri's potential return
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-10
Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'
Lebanon News
2023-11-10
Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-03
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri
Lebanon News
2024-01-03
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Geagea's meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah's operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Geagea's meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah's operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death
0
Middle East News
04:19
Iran unveils new Arman and Azarakhsh defense systems amid regional tensions
Middle East News
04:19
Iran unveils new Arman and Azarakhsh defense systems amid regional tensions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:45
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities
Lebanon News
09:45
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities
2
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
11:43
MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'
Lebanon News
11:43
MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'
4
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA
5
Lebanon Economy
05:35
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
Lebanon Economy
05:35
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
6
Press Highlights
00:43
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
Press Highlights
00:43
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
7
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details
8
Press Highlights
02:48
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
Press Highlights
02:48
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More