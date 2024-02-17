Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources

Press Highlights
2024-02-17 | 02:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources

Informed political sources believe that it is no longer possible to discuss verified field events in the southern arena from now on as long as the conflicting parties have raised the stakes and continued escalation. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Liwaa. 

The Israeli enemy's threat to the state raises concerns about the feasibility of executing this threat and formulating plans in this regard, knowing that nothing is clear.

The sources pointed out to the "Al-Liwaa" newspaper that the southern front, based on what has been presented, will not calm down at a time when a decisive picture has not emerged regarding diplomatic efforts for de-escalation.

These sources also confirmed that there is talk circulating behind the scenes that the Amal Movement-Hezbollah duo retreated in supporting the head of the Marada Movement, former Deputy Sleiman Frangieh. 

While Sayyed Nasrallah's words were interpreted in this context, parliamentary circles called for waiting for the repercussions of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah's position and whether there will be a more explanatory stance issued.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Amal Movement

Hezbollah

Marada Movement

Lebanon

Sleiman Frangieh

Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-16

Geagea's meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah's operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:14

Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-16

Information Technology Committee: Airport systems breach may remain a mystery

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-16

Political dynamics surround Hariri's potential return

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-10

Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-03

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-16

Geagea's meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah's operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

Iran unveils new Arman and Azarakhsh defense systems amid regional tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:35

Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:48

Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More